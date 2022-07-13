Jacksonville corrections officer accused of molesting child arrested, to be fired, undersheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a corrections officer accused of molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old.
Zachary S. Kovach is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to JSO Undersheriff Nick Burgos.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Burgos said that JSO worked closely with the FBI on the investigation into Kovach.
Kovach, who has been employed by JSO since February 2021, will be terminated, Burgos said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 0