Sweden v Switzerland: Women’s Euro 2022 Group C – live!

Well what a cracker of a match we had this afternoon! It was a quiet first half in terms of scores and Sweden will be frustrated with the chances they missed. Switzerland can take heart from their defending but they will have to win their last group match for a hope of staying in it, they will face the Netherlands.

But in this one Rolfo and Bennison were the difference and if you want a recap check it out below. Thank you for joining me for this one and enjoy the other match!

Speaking of Netherlands v Portugal, Niall McVeigh has you covered with the live blog this evening. His coverage is underway now if you want to have a look:

Take a look at these screamers!

My prediction was so close yet so far but at least I guessed the winner correctly. Thalmann has just flashed up on the screen and she is in tears. I’m unsure if that is for her injury or the heartbreak of losing tonight. Attention now turns to Netherlands v Portugal - the other match in this group. Will Sweden stay at the top of the table?

Full-time: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

Sweden head straight to the top of the group with a good 2-1 win though they will rue the chances they missed. Rolfo opened the scoring but Bachmann cancelled it out just a minute later. A screamer from Bennison sealed the win.

Sweden players celebrate their victory with their fans. Photograph: Rui Vieira/AP

90 + 5 min : Blomqvist had the Swedish fans on their feet again as she hit the back of the net but she is offside. C. Noyes has got in touch and said: “Oh no! Your 3-1 prediction was cancelled by VAR. Share how that makes you feel!” It was so frustrating and I am now willing them to score again!

90 + 3 min : Switzerland do amazingly well to close down a chance as Sweden had an added player in the box. Peter has got in touch and said: “With Sweden fielding a Björn and a Bennison (Benny?) I can’t help but hear ABBA in my head.” Well they will be hoping to be the winner that takes it all.

90 min : There will be six added minutes as Switzerland look to find an equaliser. That third goal would have buried the game but it was offside.

88 min : A great battle sees Sweden come out the better and Blomqvist has a settled tap in. Surely this is the game done. But wait! It is ruled offside, I got too excited there.

87 min : Asllani is the last touch of a barrelling ball but her overhead kick sails over the bar. Asllani is then fouled by Rinast and Sweden have a free kick. The attempt is poor and the Swiss look to build.

84 min : Thalmann is staying on! I don’t know if she’s brave or silly, this tournament has a quick turnaround. Hopefully she is okay! Asllani is dispossessed, it looked like a foul but it isn’t given, and the Swiss end up winning a corner. Waelti went down in the box but no penalty is given.

81 min: That could seal it now, it was an absolute screamer! I shall grab the clip of the goal as soon as I can, as well as the others, so you can have a look. Sweden look to capitalise on their momentum but Thalmann collects. The keeper is now down once more, surely she has to come off.

GOAL! Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Bennison, 78')

Oh wow, the Everton playmaker rockets the ball from the edge of the box!

Hanna Bennison thumps home from the D to give Sweden the lead for the second time in the game. Photograph: Sarah Stier/UEFA/Getty Images

Cue the celebrations Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Bennison (left) is congratulated by her team-mates. Photograph: Sarah Stier/UEFA/Getty Images

78 min : Walti blocks a powerless cross and it is run back to Thalmann who manages to get the ball away but visibly limping. The pace of this one has certainly slowed down. Sweden make a change Blackstenius comes off for Blomqvist.

75 min : Thalmann is limping around in the background but she is trooping on. Her opposite keeper Lindahl is forced into a save and concedes a corner. The ball came thundering in but it’s cleared off the posts and Sweden attempted a counter but it was rushed. Just over 12,000 watching on.

72 min : Thalmann is staying on, though she looks in pain. I think Bachmann is off but a replacement isn’t yet on the pitch. Ah here she comes, Humm is on for the goal-scorer.

6.27pm BST

69 min : Sweden make a double change as Hurtig and Angeldal sre on for Kaneryd and Bennison. For Switzerland Maendly is off for Mauron. And how, oh how, have Sweden not scored?! Thalmann picks the ball out the air in a cross but as she lands the ball comes free, no one can pounce! The fall seems to have injured the keeper and in more bad news Bachmann looks to be coming off injured.

66 min : The Swedish pressure ends in Thalmann clearing the lines as Switzerland’s defence holds strong once more. Hurtig threads a cross in but Maritz blocks, Sweden just keep banging on the door.

63 min : Maendly is ushered to the side of the pitch but she is remaining in the game. Maritz tries to thread herself through and she wins a throw in. But Sweden win it back easily and the Swiss defence are once again called upon.

60 min : Asllani is down but she has got back to her feet, the ref hasn’t stopped play. There are some Swiss changes as Reuteler and Aigbogun are off for Riesen and Rinast. Maendly is down with what looks like a calf injury so there’s a break in play.

57 min : It’s like the classic saying, you wait the entire match for a goal and two come along at once. Just wow, Sweden finally release the pressure they’ve had all game through Rolfo and Bachmann immediately fires back. Sweden now on the hunt again.

6.12pm BST

GOAL! Sweden 1-1 Switzerland (Bachmann, 54')

OH MY GOD!! A rocket from Bachmann sees them equalise.

Ramona Bachmann celebrates after getting Switzerland back on level terms. Photograph: Alex Livesey/UEFA/Getty Images

GOAL! Sweden 1-0 Switzerland (Rolfo, 52')

A good spell on the ball for Switzerland ends with Sweden launching an attack from deep. A huge pass from Angeldal sees Blackstenius through but she maybe takes a touch too many with Thalmann collecting. Sweden are edging closer and then they have it! Rolfo is played through and she slices it through.

Fridolina Rolfo slots the ball home to give Sweden the lead. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Then wheels away in celebration. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

51 min : A foul on Rolfo breaks up the Swedish attack but they are still in the driving seat. However, a long pass escapes their grasp and it runs back to Thalmann. As seems the theme of this match Sweden are quickly back in possession but Switzerland’s defence continues to be impenetrable, who now have the ball.

48 min : What a rocket from Rolfo! She takes a chance from outside the box and puts in a cracking shot but it goes just wide. I thought that was the opener then. Hurtig does well to win a throw in and Sweden are off once again.

Back underway! Sweden 0-0 Switzerland

The second half has begun! Will we see a goal here? We will find out shortly ...

As things stand Switzerland top the group on goal difference. If this match does not end with a winner all eyes will be on the Netherlands Portugal match this evening to see if this group can be split.

Half-time! Sweden 0-0 Switzerland

Well not a goal fest but you have to take your hat off to the Switzerland defence. Sweden have been throwing everything at them but they are pressing hard to keep them out. There was a nervous moment for Sweden as a penalty call came from an Eriksson challenge but a VAR check overturned the decision. Heading into the break the story is all Swedish attack with good Swiss defence.

45 min : Glas is marched back a few metres for their latest throw in but the brutal Swiss defence come away with it. But a sliding foul on Asllani gifts Sweden possession. It’s a frustrating half with scrappiness all over the pitch. Blackstenius heads to Thalmann and the keeper doesn’t move as she catches. There will be two added minutes.

42 min : Switzerland win the ball back as Blackstenius is offside. More jostling in the midfield sees the Swiss come away with a throw in but it’s won back by Sweden. It’s very stop start at the moment and possession is exchanging hands quickly.

39 min : Sweden’s defence is once again called upon and they are successful. Rolfo feeds a beautiful ball to Blackstenius but she is fouled just outside of the box. The ref seems happy with the challenge but I’d argue for a free kick there. Maendly looked to receive treatment but she is back to her feet as other players take on water. Hurtig gets in a great position but fouls Buhler.

36 min : Asllani puts in a wasted cross as it has too much on it. Rolfo this time loses a good position as her cross goes out and we have a goal kick. Switzerland will take great heart from this scoreboard. Sweden have a free kick after Sow fouls but Asllani’s take is poor.

33 min : Switzerland have absorbed intense Sweden pressure and it has forced Sweden to slow down. And Bachmann caught the Swedish napping as she intercepted a back pass. Her shot at goal is caught well by Lindahl.

Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann shoots past Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn. Photograph: Tim Keeton/EPA

30 min : Rolfo has one of the best chances of the half but Calligaris makes a sensational block! How they have kept Sweden out I do not know.

5.27pm BST

27 min : Bachmann coughs up possession with a challenge, Switzerland need to not allow Sweden into the match through errors. The Swedish are the dominant team and don’t need a helping hand to create opportunities. They have a corner with Asllani the taker but it’s cleared. It comes thundering back in but Hurtig slips and then Reuteler pushes Asllani to the floor. A free kick comes from Asllani but it’s dealt with once more.

23 min : Switzerland looked to launch another attack through Bachmann but her pass doesn’t connect.

They will have to pounce on those opportunities when they have them, it feels they won’t get them too often. Their efforts end in a goal kick and Sweden win a free kick as Hurtig is fouled. Blackstenius, who has been lively, gets the final touch but Thalmann deals with it well.

20 min : A great turn from Rolfo sets Sweden off again but once more the Swiss defence is good.

Eriksson threads a ball through but Asllani can’t quite get to it.

Aigbogun does well to cut a beautiful pass but concedes a corner. Asllani the taker but it pinballs around and is eventually dealt with by Switzerland.

17 min : Glas this time gifts the ball to Switzerland with a foul, they build well but Sweden win it back.

Blackstenius makes a great run and crosses in, it smacks a Swiss player. Sweden scream for a penalty through handball but it isn’t given.

14 min : I don’t believe there has been a shot on target yet, both teams building into this one but they’ll have to take a chance at some point.

Here come Sweden again but the Swiss defence is immense, sticking to them like glue.

Crnogorcevic is down after Eriksson clips her but she is back up and running. The Chelsea captain involved in a few scraps early on.

11 min : After reviewing the tackle the referee has reversed the decision! That will be a relief for Eriksson, who looked shocked when it was initially given.

Spanish referee Marta Huerta De Aza looks at a replay of a foul by Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson on

Noelle Maritz and then changes her decision to no penalty. Photograph: Tim Keeton/EPA

Breathe out Sweden fans!

8 min : Thalmann’s goal kick doesn’t go as far as she would have liked but Martiz clears as Sweden looked to build once more.

Switzerland run the ball back to their keeper and do so again with Thalmann having to come out of goal to collect. That was a gasp moment with Sweden looking to pounce!

Switzerland now have their first attack and Maritz was caught, penalty given with Eriksson fouling!

5.06pm BST

6 min : Switzerland’s defence is tight and compact but it is a touch too feisty as Sweden have a free kick.

The ball comes steaming into the box but Rolfo’s header goes wide. Sweden are building here but Switzerland’s defence continues to hold.

Sweden have a throw in a good position, Eriksson the taker. Again the defence is an iron wall!

3 min : Both teams are fining their feet in this one early doors as possession exchanges hands.

It’s been a steady start with no clear chances yet with Blackstenius’ run cut out.

Kick-off! Sweden 0-0 Switzerland

So here we go!

We are underway in this crucial group match.

Switzerland manager Nils Nielsen has updated the BBC on how his squad is after illness struck some of them down.

He said: “Most of them feel well and they are ready to play. Some will not be able to be in action today.”

Here come the national anthems.

The teams have been out doing their warm-ups, they will soon be out again to face the crowds.

The anthems will be in full flow and the football will begin.

Bill has got to touch about my 5pm questions, he has said: “In winter it is the evening. In summer it is the afternoon.”

The prediction will be echoed by the yellow wall of Sweden fans at Bramall Lane. Photograph: Alex Livesey/UEFA/Getty Images

The latest edition, by Júlia Belas Trindade, focuses on ACL injuries in the game in the wake of Alexia Putellas’ injury. The Spanish captain was ruled out of the Euros after sustaining the injury a few days ahead of the tournament.

Check out the piece here:

The Guardian have put together incredible guides that gives you analysis on each team and more information on individual players.

For tonight’s game, here is a look into Sweden’s outfit:

And Switzerland’s analysis:

The team news is in and there are changes for both sides!

Sweden have made one with Stina Blackstenius coming in for Jonna Andersson.

Sweden starting XI : Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Eriksson; Angeldal, Asilani, Seger (c);Rolfo, Blackstenius, Hurtig.

Subs: Falk, Musovic, Andersson, Sembrandt, Nilden, Kullberg, Jakobsson, Blomqvist, Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson.

Stina Blackstenius, Sweden’s number 11, is rather aptly in their starting XI. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

And Switzerland have also made a singular change as Luana Bühler comes in for Rahel Kiwic.

Switzerland starting XI : Thalman; Aigbogun, Bühler, Calligaris, Maritz; Maendly, Walti; Reuteler, Sow, Crnogorcevic, Bachmann.

Subs: Peng, Friedli, Stierli, Marti, Rinast, Xhemaili, Kiwic, Mauron, Fölmli, Humm, Riesen, Terchoun.

Preamble

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sweden v Switzerland in the second round of Group C matches, the closest of all the groups in the competition.



It’s all square with each team having one point as the two opening group games both ended in a draw. The only thing separating them is goal difference with Portugal and Switzerland the top two sides after their match ended 2-2. This means this second round is crucial in helping decide who will qualify for the quarter-finals. Whoever wins Sweden v Switzerland will rocket to the top of the table for a potentially short time as Portugal and the Netherlands face off at 8pm BST.



Sweden believe they have improved since their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands as Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson told UEFA: “Training has been a bit better quality than before the Netherlands game. I hope that tomorrow we can show to ourselves that we have grown into this tournament in a good way.



“Against the Netherlands we were a little bit slow in terms of decision-making; we need to be quicker at taking the ball forward.”



And Switzerland are aware they are heading into the match as slight underdogs with manager Nils Nielsen adding: “Sweden such a good team in every way that you only have one chance to beat them and that is to go all in on it, regardless of which players you have on the pitch.



“We have to go all in and really try to see if we can surprise them somehow, if we can get a goal. For that to happen, we need to be aggressive and get up there near their goal, otherwise it will never happen.”



It will be a tight match and the action will get underway at 5pm BST.