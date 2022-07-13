Henrico Education Foundation funds 8 innovative ideas from Henrico educators

Eight innovative ideas from Henrico County Public Schools teachers and school administrators will come to life, thanks to funding from the Henrico Education Foundation. The foundation’s latest round of Innovation Grants total $51,077 to fund the projects proposed by HCPS educators, which will benefit more than 4,800 HCPS students.

The Henrico School Board accepted the grant funds at its June 23 meeting.

The programs that received funding during the spring round of grants are:

• A project that will foster skills in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, the arts and math — at Skipwith Elementary School. The initiative will provide resource bins for each classroom and include schoolwide STEAM challenges to improve attendance and build life-ready skills.

• A project at Jacob Adams Elementary School that will use virtual reality technology to increase hands-on learning and give students access to places and experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

• A program that will help Harold Ratcliffe Elementary School students build the learning skills outlined in HCPS’ Henrico Learner Profile — critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, communication, global citizenship and quality character. The project will use the cycles of nature as a framework.

• A Henrico Virtual Academy pilot project using Rocketbook digital notebooks to give high school math students an innovative way to take handwritten notes in digital form and submit assignments remotely.

• A program to connect families and build stronger relationships at Henry Ward Elementary School. The initiative will create a “house system” and create engaging schoolwide events.

• A project to address the social and emotional needs of students at Virginia Randolph Education Center using music.

• An initiative at Henrico High School to help students improve communication, conflict resolution, coping, self-advocacy, self-awareness, self-care and school connectedness. The program is designed to help empower female African American students and their support systems.

• A Rivers Edge Elementary School project to foster a supportive climate for students to develop motor skills and support students with sensory challenges. The program will build three “sensory paths” to engage students’ senses, and give teachers access to sensory tools and books.

Read more about grant-funded programs at www.henricogives.org/grants.

During application periods twice each year, HEF invites teachers and other educators to submit their ideas for groundbreaking projects that enhance the school division’s mission.

The next round of innovation grants will begin in August, when application information will be made available and the next grant submission process begins. HEF seeks grant proposals that are innovative and creative; have specific measurable outcomes; target needs of challenged students, particularly in reading and math; include unique ways of using technology and 21st Century learning; and focus on increasing achievement and self-efficacy of students.