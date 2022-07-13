ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Education Foundation funds 8 innovative ideas from Henrico educators

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

Eight innovative ideas from Henrico County Public Schools teachers and school administrators will come to life, thanks to funding from the Henrico Education Foundation. The foundation’s latest round of Innovation Grants total $51,077 to fund the projects proposed by HCPS educators, which will benefit more than 4,800 HCPS students.

The Henrico School Board accepted the grant funds at its June 23 meeting.

The programs that received funding during the spring round of grants are:

• A project that will foster skills in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, the arts and math — at Skipwith Elementary School. The initiative will provide resource bins for each classroom and include schoolwide STEAM challenges to improve attendance and build life-ready skills.

• A project at Jacob Adams Elementary School that will use virtual reality technology to increase hands-on learning and give students access to places and experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

• A program that will help Harold Ratcliffe Elementary School students build the learning skills outlined in HCPS’ Henrico Learner Profile — critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, communication, global citizenship and quality character. The project will use the cycles of nature as a framework.

• A Henrico Virtual Academy pilot project using Rocketbook digital notebooks to give high school math students an innovative way to take handwritten notes in digital form and submit assignments remotely.

• A program to connect families and build stronger relationships at Henry Ward Elementary School. The initiative will create a “house system” and create engaging schoolwide events.

• A project to address the social and emotional needs of students at Virginia Randolph Education Center using music.

• An initiative at Henrico High School to help students improve communication, conflict resolution, coping, self-advocacy, self-awareness, self-care and school connectedness. The program is designed to help empower female African American students and their support systems.

• A Rivers Edge Elementary School project to foster a supportive climate for students to develop motor skills and support students with sensory challenges. The program will build three “sensory paths” to engage students’ senses, and give teachers access to sensory tools and books.

Read more about grant-funded programs at www.henricogives.org/grants.

During application periods twice each year, HEF invites teachers and other educators to submit their ideas for groundbreaking projects that enhance the school division’s mission.

The next round of innovation grants will begin in August, when application information will be made available and the next grant submission process begins. HEF seeks grant proposals that are innovative and creative; have specific measurable outcomes; target needs of challenged students, particularly in reading and math; include unique ways of using technology and 21st Century learning; and focus on increasing achievement and self-efficacy of students.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

THRIVE Accepting Applications for Cohort 4 Event

THRIVE, a nonprofit collaboration program between The Spark Mill and The Collaboratory of Virginia, is now taking applications for their event Cohort 4 of THRIVE: An Accelerator for Social Good. The event will be held from Sept. 13 to Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at U Turn, 2101 Maywill Street in Henrico. There also will be a demo day Nov. 15.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer partners with Habitat for Humanity

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer partnered with Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity for the second quarter of 2022 through its Thalhimer Gives program, a company-wide initiative focused on community involvement and charitable giving. Through Thalhimer Gives, associates engage in the community by donating financially, providing supplies, and giving of their time to local nonprofit organizations.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Henrico County, VA
Society
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Charity, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Education
Henrico Citizen

UR students host science-themed field day

About 100 University of Richmond students and more than 20 faculty members recently participated in the Gottwald Games at the University of Richmond — a science-themed, field-day-inspired event designed to highlight the sciences in a fun way. The students are on Richmond’s campus this summer conducting research with their...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fair July 14

Henrico Schools will host a job fair Thursday, July 14 at Varina Area Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide attendees details about job openings. The school system is seeking teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition services staff members and custodial workers. Interested attendees can apply in...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – July 11, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Piano Movers Plus, LLC – leased 48,000 SF of industrial space at 4100 Tomlynn Street (Jeff Cooke represented the landlord); Investment Management of Virginia, LLC – leased 2,342 SF of office space at Highland I, 7231 Forest Avenue (Amy J. Broderick and Kate Hosko represented the landlord).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Henrico High School#School Project#Hcps#The Henrico School Board#Henrico Virtual Academy
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – July 15, 2022

A massive data center plans a huge expansion; the first monkeypox case in this region is reported; police identify the 20-year-old shot and killed by an officer in Highland Springs Wednesday; a traffic alert in northern Henrico; The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces its Center Season schedule. Thank...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Mary Elizabeth Jackson Wyss

Mary Elizabeth Jackson Wyss, 73, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Born to Orvind Richard (Bud) and Margaret Lee (Mitchell) Jackson on December 28, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa, Mary was the first of eight children – six daughters and two sons.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Henrico Citizen

‘There’s a lot of hate going on right now’

After the recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde the Henrico and Greater Richmond Chapters of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy decided enough is enough and began a monthly discussion to explore the roots of gun violence. The first discussion took place Wednesday morning at the Corinth United Methodist...
SANDSTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – July 5, 2022

The following local students recently graduated from University of Maryland Global Campus: Larry Thurman, Taylor Marrion, Anthony Leon Balthrop, Christopher Jones and Cory Dennis Garnett, of Henrico; Cristina Lindsey Reynolds, of Glen Allen; and Hailee Costantini, of Sandston. ***. The following local students were named to the spring 2022 president’s...
SANDSTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Trickle-down effect of tight housing market forces rental prices up in Henrico, too

Anyone who has searched for a rental property in Henrico recently knows prices have been going through the roof. Rental prices for a single bedroom apartment in the county have shot up by more than 15% during the past year, according to data from Rent.com as of June 30, 2022. Rent price increases are not limited to Henrico, though; they have climbed more than 10% nationwide, according to CoStar Group, and 15% in Virginia according to Rent.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy