Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

It's often said that whenever Kate Middleton wears off the rack, it sells out basically instantly. But will this hold true for a $5k ballgown? I guess only time will tell.

The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning Jenny Packham ballgown from hers and Prince William's recent Caribbean tour stop in Jamaica is finally available to buy online—royalty clearly has access to pre-season picks, but the rest of us mortals have to content ourselves with the new season when it actually becomes available to the public.

It's hard to forget the dress in question: It was an off-the-shoulder, gauzy, emerald green number with a tight bodice, embellished with froof and sequins, and an A-line skirt. The duchess wore it to a formal dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)

Now, if you're on the market for a ballgown and you have a spare $5,414 burning a hole in your pocket, you can get your hands on the exact dress worn by the duchess, which is available at Farfetch .

Jenny Packham Off-Shoulder Tulle Gown

The duchess' fashion choices, however expensive, never miss—but the Caribbean tour itself was fraught with controversy.

The Cambridges were met with protest after protest in the three nations they visited (Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas), and all three countries have since expressed a desire to leave the Commonwealth, because of its historical ties to slavery and racism.

"I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future. In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon," Prince William said in a statement after the trip.

