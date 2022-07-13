ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New Report Calls for Continued Support of Broadband Expansion in Wisconsin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bob Hague, WRN) A new reports calls for continued support of broadband expansion in Wisconsin. In its second annual report released...

Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin Completed Annual Compliance Checks

The Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin recently completed its annual compliance checks of tobacco retailers. Marathon County reported a compliance rate of 7.7%, achieving a noncompliance rate within the statewide goal range of less than 20%. In total, 39 compliance checks were conducted, with 3 retailers selling to minors, resulting in a noncompliance rate of 7.7%. During the compliance checks, youth aged 16-17 attempt to purchase tobacco products. Under Wisconsin law, any person under the age of 18 cannot purchase cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or any other tobacco products. Wisconsin Wins, a statewide program that works to prevent underage sales of tobacco products, congratulates local clerks who do not sell tobacco to youth and provides education for those that do. Almost all tobacco use begins before the age of 26. If youth and young adults do not start using before this age, they are nearly certain to never start.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Employers Offering Money, Flexibility to Attract Workers

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin employers are offering higher wages and more flexibility to try to attract and retain workers. 85-percent of Wisconsin employers tell Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that they’re struggling to hire. That number is similar to the last two surveys. Nearly all employers tell W-M-C they plan to increase hourly wages this year, and 86-percent plan to increase wages more than three-percent.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Senate leader warns Elections Commission over ballot curing

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is warning the state’s Elections Commission about its new rule for filling out ballots. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Thursday said the Elections Commission needs to follow the state law on ballot curing. "This week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Broadband#Wrn
DATCP Certifies Two for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the 2022 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election results. Kirk Baumann of Wausau and Danny Krueger of Wausau began three-year terms as elected members of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin on July 1st. The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers who are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order.
WISCONSIN STATE
Politics
Wisconsin Drops Attempt to Treat Backyard Pools Like Public Pools

Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short-term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission can’t agree on what guidance, if any, to give the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. The commission repeatedly deadlocked Tuesday on what to tell clerks about what the decision meant and how to interpret it ahead of the Aug. 9 primary. Commissioners said they may consider giving guidance later. The primary will set the field for the Nov. 8 election where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in high-stakes races.
WISCONSIN STATE
Forensics Team to Search for Deleted Texts From Embattled State Natural Resources Board Chair in Records Request

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A digital forensics team will be searching the phone of Natural Resources Board chair Fred Prehn (PRAYN) for deleted text messages. Attorneys for Midwest Environmental Advocates said they've turned over data pulled from Prehn's phone to a group that will scour it for records relating to his refusal to step down from the board. His replacement was named by Governor Evers, but was never confirmed by the State Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE

