Cauliflower Steaks with Gremolata

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour and 15 minutes. “These light, delicate cakes are an American invention, created in the 1920s,” write Elisabeth Pruiett and Chad Robertson in their book Tartine. “They fell out of favor for decades, but began slowly coming back in the mid-1990s.” The higher ratio of eggs—along with the use of oil—in chiffon cake recipes makes them richer and moister than their cousin, the genoise. Chiffon cakes are versatile and often used by pastry chefs as a building block for more complex cakes and desserts. You can layer chiffon with lemon curd or other fruit curds, jam, fresh fruit, and/or your buttercream of choice.
