Recipes

Cauliflower Steaks with Gremolata

By VirginiaWillis
Allrecipes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlice cauliflower head into 3/4-inch-thick steaks. Heat an extra-large skillet over medium-high heat...

www.allrecipes.com

Fox News

Cheesy pasta with bacon and peas: Try the recipe

This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper. "The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.
Food & Wine

Grilled Halloumi Burgers with Citrus Tapenade

Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Brush each halloumi piece with oil; sprinkle halloumi evenly with cracked pepper, cumin, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Place halloumi on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, until browned and charred in places, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Spread...
Vice

Fried Bone-In Pork Chop Sandwiches Recipe

2 tablespoons smokey green hot sauce, preferably Toups. 8 ounces|225 grams yellow squash, sliced into ⅛-inch thick rounds. 1 cup|250 ml white wine vinegar (or white balsamic vinegar) 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional) ½ teaspoon curry powder. ½ teaspoon kosher salt...
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
12tomatoes.com

3-Ingredient Chocolate Crescents

The majority of my history with crescent rolls has been rolling them up plain and baking them just as the instructions on the cardboard tube tell you to do, but the truth is that there’s SO much more you can do with those yummy little triangles of dough. You can use them as a kitchen shortcut in casseroles and bakes where something doughy is needed, or you can roll them up with something savory like ham and cheese for something a little heartier, or — perhaps best of all — you can doctor them up with a little bit of sweetness, like these very chocolatey, melty Chocolate Crescents. You only need three ingredients and a few minutes of your time for these babies — they couldn’t be easier OR more successful at crushing chocolate cravings.
Marie Claire

The 12 Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals of 2022

There’s no better opportunity to reinvigorate your summer shoe collection than right now. Thanks to once in once-in-a-year Amazon Prime Day shoe deals, you can snag the shoes you’ve been window shopping, for a fraction of their full price. You don’t have to fight the crowds (or even leave your couch) to get some of the best shoe deals out there. Legendary and new It brands alike, many of which rarely hold a sale, will offer up some unbeatable prices. Making it the opportune time to snag yourself a few things or the perfect reason to get a jump start on your fall shoe wishlist.
Allrecipes.com

Here's How to Get Free Large Fries At McDonald's Today

Happy National French Fry Day! For all you fried potato lovers out there, today is your chance to score big on free fries. We already know that Wendy's is celebrating National French Fry Day all week long with Fry Week, but its competitor is going a little bit bigger for the celebration.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TechRadar

I'm an Instant Pot convert, and here's the best recipe for it you'll ever try

I'm on my third Instant Pot because I keep upgrading. This recipe is the best thing I've ever made in it. The most predictable of all the Prime Day deals is here: Amazon is offering big discounts on multiple Instant Pot models including the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus at £89.99 (was £129.99) (opens in new tab), and the multi-talented Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 at £169.99 (was £249.99) (opens in new tab).
Health Digest

Is Cranberry Juice Good For Your Kidneys?

According to the Advanced Urology Institute, our kidneys are amazing organs. They filter toxins, waste, and excess water from approximately 200 quarts of blood daily to keep our bodies feeling their best. Considering how much work the kidneys put in for us every day, it's no wonder they may benefit from a boost now and then to ensure optimal function. There are dozens of home remedies out there, and you may have heard that cranberry juice can help with kidney-related issues. But is cranberry juice really good for your kidneys? That depends.
Mashed

How Long You Should Really Be Boiling Your Ramen Noodles

Whether you're a college student eating a bowl of it over a thrift store hot plate or making a lunch that isn't as heavy as pizza or burgers, ramen noodles are both filling and, most importantly, cheap. It joins the ranks of inexpensive shelf-stable meals right up there alongside Campbell's canned soup and boxes of rice.
Epicurious

Hummingbird Cake

1⁄2 cup (113 grams) sour cream, at room temperature. 2 cups (454 grams) mashed very ripe bananas, about 5. 1½ pounds (681 grams) cream cheese, at room temperature. 3⁄4 cup (185 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature. 5¼ cups (596 grams) powdered sugar. 1 tsp. finely...
recipesgram.com

Traditional Italian Beef Braised in Red Wine

Beef Braised in Red Wine or stracotto di manzo is a traditional Italian dish that you will definitely love it! Delicious meal with the amazing smell, simply ideal to cook for the holiday season. Following, you can find the recipe:. Servings 6. Ingredients:. 3 tablespoons olive oil. 2 onions, finely...
CNET

Save Up to 65% on Vera Bradley Bags and Accessories During Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a fan of Vera Bradley and you've been waiting for a price drop on handbags and accessories, right now you can get up to 65% off during Amazon Prime Day. Vera Bradley is a brand known for its quilted designs and vibrant colors, and you get just that during this sale.
The Kitchn

Cheesy Corn and Potato Croquettes Are a One-Bite Wonder

Looking for a bite that will surely put a smile on your face? Look no further than these corn, cheese, and potato croquettes. In this recipe, I combine sweet summer corn with plenty of melty cheese and bind it all together with seasoned mashed potatoes. The mixture gets formed into balls, rolled in panko, and then fried until light and crispy.
Epicurious

Chiffon Cake

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour and 15 minutes. “These light, delicate cakes are an American invention, created in the 1920s,” write Elisabeth Pruiett and Chad Robertson in their book Tartine. “They fell out of favor for decades, but began slowly coming back in the mid-1990s.” The higher ratio of eggs—along with the use of oil—in chiffon cake recipes makes them richer and moister than their cousin, the genoise. Chiffon cakes are versatile and often used by pastry chefs as a building block for more complex cakes and desserts. You can layer chiffon with lemon curd or other fruit curds, jam, fresh fruit, and/or your buttercream of choice.
Gin Lee

Homemade pot pie squares

If you have ever wanted to make homemade pasta, but you've been too afraid to try making it, here's a simple pasta to get you started. It's so easy to prepare and deliciously satisfying! The pot pie squares can also be dehydrated for later use.
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
Epicurious

Crepe Cake

Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 1 hour and 45 minutes. Thin crepes are stacked and sandwiched with cream in this crepe cake, which I think of as a crepes-meet-layered-cake moment. The double batch of crepes makes it visually stunning. While the assembled cake rests in the refrigerator, the easy pastry cream melds with the layers, producing a lighter version of both crepes and cake. You can top this with whipped cream and raspberries, but it’s also delicious as is.
RECIPES

