Daisy Edgar-Jones Wears A Jaw-Dropping Green Gucci Gown On The Cover Of 'Elle UK' Ahead Of 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Premiere

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones first took the quarantined world by storm with her performance in Normal People, and she is back again with rave reviews for upcoming flick, Where The Crawdads Sing. While she continues to garner acclaim for her acting talents, we want to hype up her epic style too! On the latest Elle UK cover, Edgar-Jones, 24, donned a low-cut, ruffled, high-low, green Gucci gown, and fans on Instagram can’t get enough.

To complete her glamorous look, the English actress added intricate patterned mesh tights under her dress, which featured a thigh-skimming skirt in the front and long train in the back. From its shoulder details to a studded brown belt cinched at her waist, the gown was striking as the Fresh star posed on a suburban street.

To top it all off, the Golden Globe nominee rocked black platform boots for a gothic edge and wore her collarbone-length brown tresses down, styled straight, and her curtain bangs (that sent the internet into a frenzy in 2020) parted in the middle.

She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and spoke to the publication not only about the beloved Sally Rooney project that made her a star, but also about her next venture, Where The Crawdads Sing, produced by Reese Witherspoon and featuring a Taylor Swift-penned song in its soundtrack.

Edgar-Jones sheared the cover with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, and they had a lot to say about her outfit in the comment section. “Beautiful girl” wrote one as another added, “lacy tights are back!” Another user wrote, “I knew green was my favorite color” as others dropped thousands of heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Her Normal People co-star India Mullen sweetly added, “An angel from the heavenliest heavens” as her friend and singer Phoebe Bridgers left several exclamation points to sum up her (and our) thoughts when we look at this stunning cover.

Phoebe Bridgers
Sally Rooney
Reese Witherspoon
