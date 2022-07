The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres clash for another NL West matchup! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Diamondbacks are coming off of a series loss to the San Francisco Giants. They won the first game but lost the second two by a combined score of 17-3. They look to bounce back and climb the NL West rankings as they face a struggling team in front of them. The D-backs are (39-50) on the year and fifth in the West by 1.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO