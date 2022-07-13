Top US soprano appeals for ailing husband

Tonight’s opera, Like flesh by Israeli composer Sivan Eldar, an Opéra de Lille production, is streamed by Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision. The composer creates an intriguing sound world by combining orchestral and electro-acoustic music. A subversion of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Like flesh is the fruit of a collaboration between a group of committed young artists. The British playwright Cordelia Lynn is already well known in English theatre circles for, among other things, her collaboration with Katie Mitchell to re-stage The Tempest. With the Italian director and scenographer Silvia Costa, they offer a work that transcends natural and touches the supernatural. Driven by the fiery energy of the Le Balcon ensemble, this is a sensual, political, ecological opera as urgent as the climate crisis itself. The opera is conducted by Maxime Pascal. Helena Rasker sings the role of the Woman/the Tree, William Dazeley as the Forester and Juliette Allen as the Student.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO