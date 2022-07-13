ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Top US soprano appeals for ailing husband

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

The soprano Janice Baird, one of the great Elektras of our time, is raising funds to care for her husband Lothar, who has cancer of the oesophegus and liver. The original...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

US survey: 1 in 4 concertgoers say they won’t return

From the Baltimore Sun (unavailable outside the US):. A recent study by WolfBrown, a California-based consulting firm that conducts market research for nonprofit cultural groups throughout the United States, says that 26% of former orchestra attendees nationwide say they’re not yet ready to resume live performances — and many of these reluctant music lovers may never return to the concert hall.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soprano#Cancer
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week: My marriage is failing, I’ve turned into a tree

Tonight’s opera, Like flesh by Israeli composer Sivan Eldar, an Opéra de Lille production, is streamed by Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision. The composer creates an intriguing sound world by combining orchestral and electro-acoustic music. A subversion of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Like flesh is the fruit of a collaboration between a group of committed young artists. The British playwright Cordelia Lynn is already well known in English theatre circles for, among other things, her collaboration with Katie Mitchell to re-stage The Tempest. With the Italian director and scenographer Silvia Costa, they offer a work that transcends natural and touches the supernatural. Driven by the fiery energy of the Le Balcon ensemble, this is a sensual, political, ecological opera as urgent as the climate crisis itself. The opera is conducted by Maxime Pascal. Helena Rasker sings the role of the Woman/the Tree, William Dazeley as the Forester and Juliette Allen as the Student.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Odds On – Dante or Die

I’m not a ‘gamer’ or a gambler. I don’t play games online. I have always thought gambling was a mugs game, even 50p each way on the Grand National strikes me as a waste of 50p. I now realise, in part because of this film, that gambling, particularly the online version of it, is a widespread problem as bad as any other addiction, such as alcohol or drugs. Careers, marriages, whole lives can be ruined by this insidious ‘entertainment’ which can take place in your own home. Odds On is a new interactive film, which dives into the alluring and compulsive world of online gambling.
GAMBLING
Slipped Disc

A woman composer emerges from the mists

(She) … was no cloistered sister or shrinking violet. As a member of a teaching order, she got out and about all over northern Italy and had family connections with some of the wealthiest houses. This may help explain her freedom to compose at a time when the church kept cracking down on innovation, and on women. Even so, there are three barren decades in the middle of her life that remain unplumbed….
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy