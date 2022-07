TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, who has been named as the Coach Year in the ACC three times and in the Big East twice during his illustrious career, is one of four recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award which will be presented on September 16 in New York City. Hamilton will be honored along with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, former LaSalle Coach Speedy Morris, and former Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

