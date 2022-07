Romi was owner surrendered to Animal Friends due to her owner being unable to care for me. Upon first arriving in our care she was extremely thin and suffering from hair loss, but through several months of love and care in a foster home she's completely transformed into a wonderful, healthy dog! Romi is a 3 year old Shar Pei mix with quite possibly the cutest set of ears you'll ever see! This social butterfly loves to meet new people. She is crate trained, housebroken, and travels well in the car.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO