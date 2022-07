FOX College Football posted a graphic on Friday. It showed which schools have the most Top 100 recruits joining their team from the 2022 class. The SEC led the way with the Top 3 schools on the list all coming from their conference. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana, and Wisconsin all were featured on the graphic. The Buckeyes had the most by any B1G school with 7 players. Penn State came in second with 4, while Michigan had 3. Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa were tied for the fewest among the B1G schools with 1 each.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO