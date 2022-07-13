Henrico planning $423M in active transportation projects

Henrico County’s Administration building at the western Henrico government center. (Photo by Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

Henrico County’s Transportation Division is planning 108 active transportation projects countywide totaling $423 million during the next six years or so – 65 of which involve bike and pedestrian components.

Henrico Transportation Development Division Director Shannon Smidler provided that update June 28 to the county’s board of supervisors during a work session.

Smidler provided a breakdown of how the county obtained the millions in funding for projects – many of which will be underway through fiscal year 2023 (which began July 1) – from federal and regional grants as well as revenue share projects.

The Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program provided $5.81 million for construction work on the Henrico portion of the Fall Line Trail, a multi-phase project that ultimately will stretch from Ashland to Petersburg. In Henrico, the trail will address recent complaints from Lakeside residents about the lack of pedestrian and bike paths accessible to community members.

Phase I of the trail will stretch from Spring Park to Dumbarton Road, costing $2.83 million to construct. Phase II will stretch from Dumbarton to the Lakeside Youth Baseball complex across from Belmont Golf Course, costing $2.93 million.

The transportation division is moving forward with design for the trail, and county managers have been speaking with residents about easements, Smidler said. The Federal Transportation Alternatives program will fund two phases of the project, which will be advertised this year, she said.

Other projects to be advertised this year include the Ridgewood sidewalk that would stretch between North Ridge Road and Old Providence Circle, and a modular roundabout that would connect Turner Road and Darbytown Road.

This year, Henrico submitted 21 applications to Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program, which helps localities across the state meet critical transportation needs using limited tax dollars.

During the last round, Henrico only submitted 15 applications, but regional partnerships with Public Transportation Operations, PlanRVA and the Greater Richmond Transit Company the increase in submissions possible this time around, Smidler said.

Henrico Public Works Director Terrell Hughes presented the applications in a board paper during the public meeting, and supervisors approved them unanimously.

In addition to receiving state funds through the Smart Scale program, Smidler announced that $6.5 million in state revenue-share funds were moved up from fiscal year 2025 to 2023, making 15 projects possible.

Construction of the Magellan Parkway Bridge and the addition of a right turn lane at the intersection of John Rolfe Parkway and I-64 will draw upon the $83.3 million from Central Virginia Transportation Authority regional funding.

Federal funds through coming through the Surface Transportation Block Grant and Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Grant will provide Henrico with another $13.7 million for existing projects, including a Patterson Avenue sidewalk and Three Chopt Road improvements.

Eleven other projects will go to construction this year:

• Audubon Drive sidewalk;​

• Bremo Road improvements​;

• Amenities​ at various GRTC stops (benches, trashcans, etc.);

• Causeway Drive sidewalk​;

• Creighton Road improvements;

• Glendale Drive and Henrico Avenue roundabout​;

• Hunton Park Boulevard​;

• Pemberton Road and Skipwith Road Bridges over I-64​;

• North Parham Road sidewalk at Fordson Road;

• Three Chopt Road sidewalk from Dinwiddie Avenue to Bexhill Road​;

• Wilkinson Road bridge​.

In addition, supervisors approved funding for improvements to Mill Road, which will include road widening, re-striping, sidewalk improvements, and drainage enhancements. The board received five bids from construction firms and selected Blakemore Construction Corporation, which will complete the work for $704,000 (and will receive an additional $60,000 if the project is completed by Aug. 29.)