‘The Voice’ Snags Three Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

By Jess
The Boot
The Boot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Emmy Awards announced their 2022 nominees on Tuesday (July 12), and The Voice is up for three prizes at this year's show. The NBC series has now been nominated 72 total times over its 21 season tenure and has secured seven wins. The Voice is up against Top...

theboot.com

