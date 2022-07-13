ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Cease Strikes Out Nine, White Sox Split DH With Guardians

By The Associated Press
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCease strikes out nine, White Sox split DH with Guardians originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dylan Cease struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since being left off the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Tuesday night for...

