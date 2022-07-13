Dylan Cease Strikes Out Nine, White Sox Split DH With Guardians

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled twice and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron had two hits in his return to the starting lineup, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Thursday. Cron, the Rockies’ lone All-Star selection, missed three of the last five games with a wrist injury suffered Friday night at Arizona. He had a pinch-hit single Wednesday night. “I’m a competitor. I want to play every game so I tried to give it a go Monday,” said Cron, who made his first All-Star team in his nine-year career. “I could tolerate the pain but it was more the effect that had on my swing. You could tell that I just wasn’t myself and it was really debilitating to my swing.” The Rockies took three of four from San Diego and have won 13 of 16 against the Padres at Coors Field since the start of last season.

