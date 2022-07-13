ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49) take on the San Francisco Giants (44-42) in the 3rd and final game of their series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is 3:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

After taking Monday’s series opener 4-3, the D-backs were blasted 13-0 Tuesday night as starter Dallas Keuchel lasted only 2 1/3 innings, allowing 8 runs (7 earned). They have lost 5 of their last 7 games.

The Giants have now won 3 of their last 4 games following a 9-game stretch in which they lost 8. They hit 5 homers in Tuesday’s win.

Diamondbacks at Giants projected starters

RHP Zac Gallen vs. RHP John Brebbia

Gallen (4-2, 3.62 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.09 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 in 87 IP.

  • Has not been able to find his early-mojo. After sitting at a 1.14 ERA after his start on May 19, he has seen his ERA go up in 7 of his last 9 starts.
  • His ERA in June was 5.26 and it is 5.73 so far in July

Brebbia (4-1, 2.39 ERA) makes his 3rd start in 41 appearances, as the Giants will go with a bullpen game. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 37 2/3 IP.

  • Went 1 scoreless inning in the 2 other games this season he opened.
  • Has not allowed a run in 5 appearances in July and had a 1.69 ERA in June.

Diamondbacks at Giants odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:02 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Diamondbacks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Giants -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190) | Giants -1.5 (+155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Diamondbacks at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4

The Diamondbacks have failed to win their last 5 road series and are 17-23 on the road.

The Giants have found some offense, scoring 12 or more runs in 2 of their last 3 games.

Gallen has an ERA over 5 in the months of June and July, while the Giants’ bullpen has a total ERA this season of 4.22.

Take the GIANTS (-135).

The Diamondbacks are 23-17 ATS on the road this season and 49-39 ATS overall. They have covered the spread in 6 of their last 9 games and 4 of their last 6 losses have been by only 1 run.

The Giants are 15-28 ATS at home this season.

Gallen has the potential to shut down the Giants’ bats but has not been great recently, while the San Francisco bullpen ranks only 21st in the majors in ERA.

But betting the Diamondbacks to cover as a single bet is not worth the action at -190. PASS.

Six of the Giants’ last 10 games have had 9 or more runs.

Eight of the last 12 games for Arizona have had 9 or more runs.

Take OVER 8.5 (+100).

Ravens WR named as team's 'best-kept secret' by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver group is one that doesn’t have the most NFL experience, but has plenty of potential. During the offseason, the team traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as moving on from both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin. The team will now rely on players such as second-year pass-catcher Rashod Bateman, who is expected to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Weekend News: Cowboys, Schultz can't agree, Prescott CPOE, backup OT battle

Until he wins big in the playoffs, Dak Prescott’s place among NFL quarterbacks will remain to be a hotly debated subject. Objectively though, he keeps finding himself ranking highly, including in the latest look back at the 2021 campaign. While he lost two of his top targets in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Prescott will still have CeeDee Lamb and, at least for one more year, TE Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
Former Nebraska OL Richie Incognito Retires

On July 15, former Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL. Incognito wrote a personal letter about his decision. “While I wouldn’t change those long hours in the gym and on the field, I’m excited for the wide-open ventures ahead of me,” Incognito wrote via Raiders.com. “Take a vacation when I want. Go back to school to get my MBA. Spend more time with my family and friends.” Incognito spent three years with the Cornhuskers (2001-2003). He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2003. However, he faced multiple team suspensions. After being suspended indefinitely in 2004, he transferred to Oregon. Incognito played 13 seasons in the NFL. He played a total of 164 games, and he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Zac Gallen
Lions lack of proven talent evident in positional ranking lists

Summer is the season of lists and rankings in the NFL world. For Detroit Lions fans, it didn’t provide much content to read about. Only one Lions player, tight end T.J. Hockenson, earned a place as a top-10 performer at any position group in the compilation lists from ESPN. There were almost no honorable mentions either, including a complete absence of defensive players.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

12 Ks for Ray, slam for JRod and 12 Ws in row for Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray doesn't recall being part of a run quite like what the Seattle Mariners are on these days. Everything is a new experience in the big leagues for All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodríguez, and he just keeps doing impressive things.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#Ip
2022 Dolphins position preview: Breaking down specialists ahead of camp

The Miami Dolphins had an extremely busy offseason between the firings and hirings of head coaches, game-changing trades and impactful free agency signings. This time in between minicamps/OTAs and training camp is a great opportunity to assess the state of Miami’s roster at each position before they hold true competitions at the end of this month and into August under new coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
