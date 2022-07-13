Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49) take on the San Francisco Giants (44-42) in the 3rd and final game of their series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is 3:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

After taking Monday’s series opener 4-3, the D-backs were blasted 13-0 Tuesday night as starter Dallas Keuchel lasted only 2 1/3 innings, allowing 8 runs (7 earned). They have lost 5 of their last 7 games.

The Giants have now won 3 of their last 4 games following a 9-game stretch in which they lost 8. They hit 5 homers in Tuesday’s win.

Diamondbacks at Giants projected starters

RHP Zac Gallen vs. RHP John Brebbia

Gallen (4-2, 3.62 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.09 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 in 87 IP.

Has not been able to find his early-mojo. After sitting at a 1.14 ERA after his start on May 19, he has seen his ERA go up in 7 of his last 9 starts.

His ERA in June was 5.26 and it is 5.73 so far in July

Brebbia (4-1, 2.39 ERA) makes his 3rd start in 41 appearances, as the Giants will go with a bullpen game. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 37 2/3 IP.

Went 1 scoreless inning in the 2 other games this season he opened.

Has not allowed a run in 5 appearances in July and had a 1.69 ERA in June.

Diamondbacks at Giants odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:02 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Diamondbacks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Giants -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

: Diamondbacks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Giants -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190) | Giants -1.5 (+155)

: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190) | Giants -1.5 (+155) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Diamondbacks at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4

The Diamondbacks have failed to win their last 5 road series and are 17-23 on the road.

The Giants have found some offense, scoring 12 or more runs in 2 of their last 3 games.

Gallen has an ERA over 5 in the months of June and July, while the Giants’ bullpen has a total ERA this season of 4.22.

Take the GIANTS (-135).

The Diamondbacks are 23-17 ATS on the road this season and 49-39 ATS overall. They have covered the spread in 6 of their last 9 games and 4 of their last 6 losses have been by only 1 run.

The Giants are 15-28 ATS at home this season.

Gallen has the potential to shut down the Giants’ bats but has not been great recently, while the San Francisco bullpen ranks only 21st in the majors in ERA.

But betting the Diamondbacks to cover as a single bet is not worth the action at -190. PASS.

Six of the Giants’ last 10 games have had 9 or more runs.

Eight of the last 12 games for Arizona have had 9 or more runs.

Take OVER 8.5 (+100).

