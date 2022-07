Roy Jones Jr. believes fighters should pay attention to Jake Paul and not criticize him. Yesterday, the official press conference took place, which kicked off the promotion for Jake Paul (5-0) vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1) at the Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6. For those that have criticized Paul in the past for fighting opponents who lacked a real boxing résumé, he is facing the son of former unified heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Rahman Jr. is a professional boxer who’s earned 12 victories with only one defeat. This will by far be Paul’s toughest test and someone he cannot take lightly in the ring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO