See Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming back...

nbcboston.com

The Hingham Shipyard Concert Series is Back for Summer 2022

Looking for a perfect spot to spend a summer evening on the South Shore? Head to the Hingham Shipyard, just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Boston's Rowe's Wharf. The popular outdoor venue is a great place if you're looking to spend a fun night outside. The free Hingham Shipyard...
HINGHAM, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Burgers in Boston

One of the most historic cities in the entire country, Boston is more than worth a visit. Personally, I think this is one of the most fascinating places in the United States. From the Freedom Trail to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and the Arnold Arboretum to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston has plenty to see and do.
BOSTON, MA
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
BOSTON, MA
Jill Biden visited a beloved Boston seafood restaurant

The First Lady enjoyed an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse on Thursday night. First Lady Jill Biden turned heads in Boston on Thursday night when she dined at a popular seafood restaurant. Dr. Biden had dinner at Row 34 in Fort Point, where a source told...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Scenes from a 50th high school reunion

At my 50th high-school reunion, my classmate Nick kept introducing his spouse as “This is my second wife, Carol.”. I finally asked Nick how long they’ve been married. “Eighteen years,” he replied. I suggested that 18 years qualifies as enough time to just introduce Carol as "your...
WORCESTER, MA
Bruce Springsteen
Boston Globe

Iconic Chinese restaurant Salem Lowe will close

The North Shore eatery had a long run of over 50 years. Salem Lowe, the North Shore Chinese restaurant located in Salem Willows Park, will close its door for good following dinner on August 14, making this summer the popular restaurant’s last. The neighborhood spot has been in business for over 50 years.
SALEM, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Fire Commissioner and New Leadership Sworn in at Florian Hall

Earlier today, July 15, 2022, Boston Firefighters, Local 718 members, along with family and friends of the fire department gathered today at Florian Hall in Dorchester to witness Boston’s new Fire Commissioner Paul Burke be sworn into office. Commissioner Burke replaces former commissioner Jack Dempsey (Ret.) who served the city as commissioner from 2020-2022.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pepsi truck folds in half on Route 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers on Route 495 in and around Chelmsford may have experienced some traffic Thursday– and a crunched-up Pepsi truck may have been to blame. Officials said the truck hit a drainage pipe on a bridge in Chelmsford. The truck was in the breakdown lane when the accident happened.
CHELMSFORD, MA

