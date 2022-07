Here's an excuse to bust out the bike and make a difference while riding!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue works hard to help out the homeless animals in our community. They are both foster based and have two rescue locations, one in Evansville, and one in Spencer County. They have many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens who are all looking for their forever homes. It Takes a Village no only helps find homes for these animals, they also make sure they are fed and their medical needs are taken care of too. This means It Takes a Village can always use money to help them continue their mission "until all paws have a home." You can help It Takes a Village Out by breaking out your motorcycle and going for a ride!

