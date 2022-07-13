ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, IA

Mary Weitl of Templeton

Cover picture for the articleMary Weitl, 71 of Templeton, passed away early Monday morning, July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton. The Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Concelebrant will be Fr. Terry...

Related
1380kcim.com

Sharil Lawler of Denison

Funeral Services for 80-year-old Sharil Lawler of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July20 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with burial in the Wall Lake Cemetery in Wall Lake. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5-7 P.M, Tuesday, July 19. She passed away Friday, July 15 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

Dennis Hansen of Manilla

Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis Hansen, age 71, of Manilla, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery near Manilla. Visitation is from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. Dennis passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla is in charge of arrangements.
MANILLA, IA
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Fort Dodge, Iowa

A giant grain silo used as a canvas to depict the history of the city attracted my wife and me to Fort Dodge. What we found over a weekend of exploring the North Iowa community intrigued us so much that we look forward to visiting again. Located about 90 minutes...
FORT DODGE, IA
1380kcim.com

KCIM Newscast

Serving Carroll and surrounding counties in Iowa 24/7. Listen for Top of the hour updates on 1380kcim.com. This newscast is updated at noon and six every day.
CARROLL, IA
Templeton, IA
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Carroll, IA
Obituaries
Carroll, IA
Minnesota State
Audubon, IA
1380kcim.com

Guthrie County Attorney, Brenna Bird, Looks To Unseat Attorney General Tom Miller In Nov. Midterm

Republican Attorney, Brenna Bird, is looking to unseat the nation’s longest serving state Attorney General, Tom Miller, in the upcoming November mid-terms. She was elected to serve as the Guthrie County Attorney in 2018, but prior to that, she worked under former Gov. Terry Branstad as his chief legal counsel. Miller has served as Iowa’s attorney general since 1978, excluding a four-year stretch after losing a bid for governor in 1990. Bird says Miller no longer represents Iowans’ values.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Sunny Skies Forecast This Weekend For Sunflowers: Share Light & Give Hope Fundraiser

Pictured: Nepple drives guests around the acreage during last year’s event. The second annual Sunflowers: Share Light & Give Hope fundraiser near Mt. Carmel for the St. Anthony Cancer Center is set for this weekend. One of its organizers, Mark Nepple, says the weather and fields are looking great for Sunday’s event, despite the storms that blew through earlier this week.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

St. Anthony Regional Hospital Raised A Record Breaking $91,415 At Their Golf Classic Last Month

The 24th annual St. Anthony Golf Classic raised over $90,000 for the local health care facility. The golf outing was held on Monday, June 27, at the Carroll Country Club and raised a record-breaking $91,415. The money raised will create the Ed Smith Staff Recognition and Retention Fund. St. Anthony officials say this need was realized during the past two years, watching the staff work through the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The fund will provide encouragement and appreciation for St. Anthony employees. St. Anthony would like to thank all the volunteers, committee members, and prize and gift sponsors for making this a record-breaking event. A picture of the total money raised and the committee can be found included with this story on our website.
SAINT ANTHONY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in crash involving grain truck, train

WALNUT, Iowa — A 54-year-old Iowa mandied in a crash Wednesday involving a grain truck and a train near Walnut, Iowa, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. Around 2:40 p.m., a grain truck, driven by Ronald Huntoon, collided with a train on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road, according to authorities.
WALNUT, IA
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Three Local Businesses Awarded Funding Through Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Programs

Three local businesses have been selected by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) to receive a portion of more than $3.6 million in funding to create, develop, and grow apprenticeship programs within their companies. These grants were created following the approval of the Iowa Apprenticeship Act in 2014 to increase the state’s qualified workforce. Arcadia Meats was awarded $1,497, and Crawford County Seaberg Industries received $2,495 to support eight existing apprenticeship programs. Wittrock Electric was approved for $4,510 to assist in the creation of a new apprenticeship position at the company. Gov. Kim Reynolds says, “Iowa continues to lead by expanding the earn while you learn model to more occupations, high school students, and employers who collectively are building a stronger, more prepared workforce that our state needs for the future. I applaud the diverse number of Registered Apprenticeship programs – both new and existing – that are committed to the goals of a highly-skilled workforce and a Future Ready Iowa.” In Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, the state saw record growth and interest in apprenticeships, with 51 new occupations, 4,515 total participants, and 197 programs. Learn more about Iowa registered apprenticeships at www.earnandlearniowa.gov.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Manufacturing Facing 2,000 Garbage Truck Backlog Due to Supply Chain Issues

One business in Greene County recently shared some of the obstacles they are facing and how it’s keeping them from delivering their product to their customers globally. Scranton Manufacturing/New Way is a garbage truck manufacturer and during a visit from Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton learned about the company’s issues with high inflation, labor shortage, and their biggest problem is with supply chain disruptions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Way Trucks and McLaughlin Family Companies Don Ross says specifically it’s the truck chassis they aren’t able to get and it’s mostly caused them to have a 2,000 truck production backlog.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

CAUSE OF IDA COUNTY EXPLOSION DETERMINED

THE IOWA FIRE MARSHALL HAS RELEASED THE CAUSE OF AN EXPLOSION THAT TOOK PLACE AT AN IDA COUNTY RESIDENCE ON JULY 6TH. AN INVESTIGATION BY THE FIRE MARSHALL AND THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THAT THE BLAST AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE NEAR BATTLE CREEK WAS CAUSED BY AN UNDERGROUND GAS LEAK IN THE LP LINE.
IDA COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Train, semi crash in southwest Iowa leaves one person dead

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, south of Walnut. Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a railroad crossing on 510th Street near Rosewood Road.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Police Department Responds To Unusual Animal Control Call Wednesday

The Carroll Police Department frequently answers animal complaints, but a report from yesterday (Wednesday) morning was well out of the norm for local officers. At approximately 10:02 a.m., a caller contacted the Carroll Communications Center to report two peacocks were roaming in the 2400 block of Ashwood Drive, and one of them had made its way onto a home’s roof. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the birds and attempted to capture them. One bird managed to elude law enforcement by flying to another roof and then escaping into a nearby cornfield. The other was cornered and safely caught. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, the peacock’s owners told law enforcement the animals had left their property a few weeks ago. They believe two more birds, a male and a female, are still on the loose.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

One person dead after collision involving grain truck and train in Iowa

WALNUT, Iowa (KETV) — One person died after a crash involving a grain truck and a train near Walnut, Iowa, according to authorities. The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 500th Street and Rosewood Road, according to law enforcement. Officers received reports of a semi-truck colliding with a...
WALNUT, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Convicted Of Lascivious Acts With A Child Ordered To Serve Original Sentence

A Carroll man convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 2021 has been ordered to serve up to five years in prison following a probation revocation hearing last week. According to Carroll County District Court records, 21-year-old Calvin Keith Kienast was granted a deferred judgment and placed on probation for three years in January of last year after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old victim in June of 2019. Kienast was sent to a residential correctional facility to serve a portion of his probation but violated the terms of the agreement on multiple occasions, including absconding from the facility in Council Bluffs. Kienast pled guilty to the probation violations, and a judge on Thursday ordered him to serve the original five-year sentence with an added special ruling requiring Kienast to wear an electronic tracking and monitoring system for 10 years following his release. Kienast remains in custody at the Carroll County jail pending transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Vail Man Faces Felony Charge For Shattering Stone Slab At Carroll Business

A Vail man faces a felony charge in Carroll County District Court for allegedly destroying a slab of decorative stone owned by a local business. Court documents show 24-year-old Roman Corado-Mauricio was issued a summons to appear on July 9 for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection to a May 7 report of vandalism in the 900 block of E. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges Corado-Mauricio was intoxicated while walking through the Irlbeck Precision Surfaces property when he violently shook a stone slab without cause, causing it to shatter. Damage to the piece was estimated at well over $1,500. Corado-Mauricio’s preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, July 28. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
VAIL, IA
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.

