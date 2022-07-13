Mary Weitl of Templeton

Three local businesses have been selected by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) to receive a portion of more than $3.6 million in funding to create, develop, and grow apprenticeship programs within their companies. These grants were created following the approval of the Iowa Apprenticeship Act in 2014 to increase the state’s qualified workforce. Arcadia Meats was awarded $1,497, and Crawford County Seaberg Industries received $2,495 to support eight existing apprenticeship programs. Wittrock Electric was approved for $4,510 to assist in the creation of a new apprenticeship position at the company. Gov. Kim Reynolds says, “Iowa continues to lead by expanding the earn while you learn model to more occupations, high school students, and employers who collectively are building a stronger, more prepared workforce that our state needs for the future. I applaud the diverse number of Registered Apprenticeship programs – both new and existing – that are committed to the goals of a highly-skilled workforce and a Future Ready Iowa.” In Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, the state saw record growth and interest in apprenticeships, with 51 new occupations, 4,515 total participants, and 197 programs. Learn more about Iowa registered apprenticeships at www.earnandlearniowa.gov.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO