HOUSTON - Dear Foodies, prepare for one of the best times of the year in Houston. For 36 days, food lovers can eat at local restaurants and donate to charity at the same time. From Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, residents can participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank (HFB). The menus have been released for more than 200 participating restaurants for people to decide where they might go for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO