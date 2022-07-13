ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Scouting Report: Miami Edge Commitment Jayden Wayne

By Rowdy Baribeau
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eO87f_0geCdNKh00

Jayden Wayne is one of the top edge defenders in the country.

Jayden Wayne

External recruiting Ranking: No. 36 Overall, No. 5 EDGE, No. 9 in the state of Florida (On3 Composite).

Size: 6’5”, 240 pounds

Position: EDGE

Hometown: Tacoma, (Wash.) IMG Academy

Recruiting

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was the first to offer Wayne back in July 2019 during his time in Eugene. Three years later, the national prospect committed to the Canes over the likes of Oregon, Georgia Alabama and LSU. Wayne visited Miami twice and soon after his official visits to Miami and Oregon, he announced he would be transferring across the country to IMG Academy .

Oregon got the final official visit from Wayne, but once he announced his transfer to play high school in Florida, Miami became a more viable option.

Frame

Length is the primary point to discuss. With Wayne's wingspan, he can play on the edge and keep offensive tackles away from his chest with a long-arm technique or two-hand swipe with ease. He still has room to add more muscle mass to his upper torso and keep his speed, but he's already quite strong for his age.

Wayne's lower half is also powerful, as it helps him anchor versus bigger offensive tackles, but he could add more mass below the waist than above. Look for Wayne to top out in the 270-pound range.

Elite First Step

Wayne is the whole package as an edge rusher and it starts with his ball get-off. Coming out of his stance, he's at a different gear than many edge defenders even if they are 20 or 30 pounds lighter than him.

That first step for Wayne is vital in determining his success for any respective play. He often bends the edge around an offensive tackle and reaches the opposing quarterback because of his initial burst.

Wayne’s get-off is elite. As soon as the ball is snapped, he’s almost always the first defender in the backfield. Once he's close to the quarterback, he’s a tough defender to stop. Here is an example of his elite-level speed off the snap.

Strength and Power

Just from the clip above, Wayne has put multiple skills on display in one play. However, we're going to focus on the power he brings to opposing tackles. While his quickness off the line is impressive, what needs to be noted about this play is how he blows up the right tackle by keeping a low base and using his power. Then, he uses his speed to make the tackle behind the line.

Wayne has a strong upper body that allows him to shoot his arms and contain edges on running plays or if a quarterback rolls out of the pocket. He has good speed as an edge rusher, but his strength makes him as versatile as any other edge rusher in the 2023 class.

With that being said, Wayne can use his large frame to have an effective bull rush. Here is a clip of Wayne setting the edge, using the popular pass rush move called the one-arm stab to create distance between himself and the tackle.

Another example of Wayne's edge-setting abilities can be seen in run plays and bootlegs. Wayne contains edges very well and doesn't allow much room to work for any ball carrier, as seen in this clip below. Speed options, which is what looks to be the offensive play call, can be difficult to read as a defender, but not for Jayden Wayne.

Speed off the Edge

Wayne's speed coming off the edge is impressive considering his frame. He does have a high motor that adds more value to what his speed brings. Additionally, he contorts his body in way that provides him leverage around tackles quick enough to apply pressure on the quarterback.

In the clip, Wayne almost overran the quarterback with his speed. For a former Miami player comparison, Wayne has speed that could be compared to Greg Rousseau.

Areas For Improvement

Wayne does have good technique as an edge rusher, but it could most definitely be refined. The fact that Wayne uses the one-arm stab to set an edge is a significant ability, but Wayne still needs to add more pass rushing moves to his arsenal.

Wayne could also benefit from doing a jab and go. The jab and go is essentially shooting the arms, setting the edge and dislodging the offensive lineman to where he is out of the way en route to the quarterback. That's just the start.

Double swipe, club, rip, snatch and a myriad of other moves are ones he's seen and/or used at this point, but receiving college coaching to refine these moves will make him a far better player than he is today. To that point, pad level needs to be more consistent to further maximize his pass rushing moves.

Final Thoughts

Wayne is a testament to Cristobal's national recruiting ties and ability. His addition to the class is a major pickup for Miami. Cristobal made an emphasis in the offseason to revamp the defensive front and Wayne is at the forefront of those efforts.

Now he will be trained by Rod Wright, Jason Taylor and Joe Salave'a in helping him become the best player he can be.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia lands another elite defender in Top247 LB Troy Bowles

The future of Georgia’s defense continues to look bright. After landing commitments earlier this summer from two of the nation’s top linebacker prospects in Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen, the Bulldogs added a third blue-chip second-level defender to the fold on Saturday as Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Top247 linebacker Troy Bowles announced a verbal commitment to UGA.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Alabama Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022 season

The Alabama football team fell short of a national title in 2021. In 2022, they’ll look to reload, and will contend for yet another national title. Alabama football is such a monster program, that not winning the national championship could be considered a failed season. Still, though, they finished 13-2 and won the SEC title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Miami trending for Olaus Alinen

Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen recently announced that his commitment date is July 22 and that he is deciding between Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Hurricanes have a commanding lead for Alinen’s commitment at 82.2% following multiple expert predictions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Elite edge rusher Damon Wilson trims list to five

Alabama is after elite edge rusher Damon Wilson out of Venice (Fla.), and on Wednesday night he narrowed his list to five. Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas remain standing for the four-star prospect. BamaOnLine included Wilson among the top edge/linebacker targets to watch in our recent recruiting class...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To National Title Contenders List

Earlier this week, a list of the teams that can win the College Football Playoff National title was released. 247Sports' Bud Elliott believes there are 15 teams that could win a national title this upcoming season. Using a special recruiting formula, Elliott suggested that Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, and Auburn could win a national championship in January.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

What was that quote from Alabama offensive lineman Roger Shultz back in 1990?. “We ought to pay property tax on Neyland Stadium because we own it.”. The All-SEC center uttered those words following Alabama’s 9-6 win against a favored Vols team in 1990. It was the Crimson Tide’s fifth straight win against UT and ninth in Neyland Stadium in 11 tries, going back to 1972.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football trending in right direction for Florida 4-star OT Payton Kirkland

The Spartans appear to be trending towards landing yet another four-star commit in the 2023 class. Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland of Orlando, Fla. will announce his college decision later this month on July 23. According to On3 Recruits, Michigan State is in the best spot to land his commitment and beat out Florida, Miami (FL) and Oklahoma. The recruiting service is giving Michigan State a near 60 percent chance at getting Kirkland’s commitment.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes Football#Miami Twice#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Academy Recruiting Miami#Lsu#Img Academy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma looks like the trending choice for four-star LB Lewis Carter out of Tampa, Florida

Oklahoma has become an absolute machine in July and by all accounts, it’s not slowing down this month in the slightest. After starting the month ranked somewhere in the 40s nationally in team recruiting rankings for the class of 2023, Oklahoma has taken a gigantic Superman-sequel leap into the top 15 of college football recruiting and the best part is: The month of July has more commits to come.
TAMPA, FL
Boston

What experts are predicting for the Red Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft

The Red Sox have the No. 24 overall pick in Sunday's draft. The 2022 MLB Draft, which begins on Sunday, won’t be as exciting for the Red Sox as last year’s. Boston held the No. 4 overall pick and the fourth pick in every round (outside of the compensatory and competitive balance rounds) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Because their 2021 season was much better than their 2020 season, the Red Sox won’t pick until the 24th pick of the draft this year.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
BlueDevilCountry

Power move: Jon Scheyer enters fray for UNC target

On Thursday afternoon, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power tweeted that he received a Duke basketball offer during a phone call with first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star, who ranks No. 65 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, now holds two dozen ...
DURHAM, NC
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
35
Followers
67
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy