Idaho State

You Might Be From Idaho If…

By Chris Cruise
 4 days ago
We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch building treatment center after raising $27M

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Youth Ranch, which first started working with troubled kids at a ranch near Rupert in 1953, is now deep into construction of a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for up to 100 kids a year in Canyon County, after successfully raising more than $27 million in private funds for the project.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

New 988 Suicide And Mental Health Hotline Now Live In Idaho

Starting today, residents of Idaho can dial '988' to call a new mental health and suicide prevention hotline that is being launched across the country. The idea with this new hotline is similar to 911. The hotline offers an easy to remember phone number that is three-digits and can be reached 24 hours a day. The difference here is that the calls will not go to law enforcement, but will instead be answered by a community of more than 200 trained crisis call centers.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Mormon Crickets Invade Idaho - Nevada Border

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bills eliminating rape and incest abortion exceptions and bills targeting contraception and IUDs being pushed in Idaho

On the day the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the regulation of abortion rights to the states, Idaho Family Policy CenterPresident Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun that he was overjoyed, but that the work was not yet done. The Idaho Family Policy Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit that has helped draft and pass several anti-abortion bills, and helped push for the passage of Idaho’s trigger ban on nearly all abortions. The center also helped craft...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Watch: 'Fireball' seen flying across Idaho sky

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of Idaho shared some eye-catching videos of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky Tuesday night. Viewers in Rexburg, Twin Falls and Cascade reported seeing the fiery objects around 10:10 p.m. MT, shining against the dark Gem State sky. The American Meteor...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Calls mount for lawmakers to examine property tax issues

BOISE — As concern from Idaho homeowners has swelled in recent years over soaring property taxes, the Idaho Legislature both last year and the year before appointed a study committee of lawmakers from both parties and both houses to look at possible fixes. However, the joint panel focused largely...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Homedale man hooks new Idaho catfish record

HOMEDALE, Idaho — Jared Holt of Homedale has a knack for catching big fish. While fishing on the Snake River earlier this month, he hauled up a flathead catfish that measured 43 inches long -- just one inch longer than the previous record-holding fish caught in 2020, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
HOMEDALE, ID
MIX 106

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho GOP Elects Dorothy Moon As Chairman Over Tom Luna

Representative Dorothy Moon has defeated GOP Chairman Tom Luna as the new leader of the state's dominate political party. The announcement was met by cheers in the room, according to multiple media outlets. Chairman Luna's reelection bid faced challenges due to a lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Party. The...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho desperately needs a healthy two-party system

Back in the 1980s, during my Attorney General days, Idaho had a healthy two-party system. There were about equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature. While legislators of either party advanced competing policies, they were willing to work across the aisle to move the State forward. Compromise was not a forbidden word. Extremism rarely raised its ugly head.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

