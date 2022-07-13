Tested: 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Manual Embraces Its Niche

From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Walk up to your car nowadays, and it recognizes your key fob and unlocks the door. It might also set the seat in your preferred position; wirelessly connect to your phone; change the interior accent lights to the yellow, green, and purple you chose last Mardi Gras and never updated; and ask if you want to play Centipede or maybe order a pizza. These are crucial upgrades to the motoring experience, and if this were 1982 or, heck, even 2012 (the pre–Apple CarPlay days), this hypothetical car would be a mind-blowing feat of futuristic technology. In 2022, it's just a Subaru. Or a Dodge. Or pretty much any moderately optioned new model from the past couple of years.

