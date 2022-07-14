ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State University Police Department Announce New Safety App: Cocky Watch

 2 days ago

July 13, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – Michael S. Barton, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for Jacksonville State University shared that they are proud to announce an exciting new campus safety feature: the Cocky Watch app.

Available as a free download on your personal cellphone, the Cocky Watch app serves as a panic button you can take anywhere you go – both on and off campus – to connect with campus and local police, 24/7. The panic button, when selected, provides three options:
Calls UPD directly at 256-782-5050 (for on-campus emergencies)
Calls 911 and notifies UPD (for emergencies off campus)
Silently sends your information to UPD (for situations where you may not be able to safely talk to police – such as domestic violence incidents, abduction, etc.)

The Cocky Watch app also features the Just Speak Up! safety tip function, enabling you to assist UPD in preventing crime by submitting non-emergency information or tips. Whether you notice a suspicious person or vehicle, witness a possible crime or want to report broken lighting, Just Speak Up! makes it easy to send UPD texts with photos and videos.

Finally, the Cocky Watch app also includes a Resource tab placing essential information at your fingertips, including important campus phone numbers and websites, a PDF of the campus map and parking zones, and UPD’s non-emergency number, 256-782-8888.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Cocky Watch app, please contact Paige Rochus, the UPD’s police communications supervisor and crime analyst, at 256-782-8574 or PRochus@jsu.edu, during normal university business hours.

Chief Barton also stated a thank you to all for assistance in keeping the university safe. The JSU Police Department is proud to serve the campus community.

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

