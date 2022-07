A man wanted on a nationwide warrant was arrested by the Sterling Police Department Wednesday afternoon at the 125 Charmony Rd. Apartments. According to Police Chief Tyson Kerr, officers were dispatched at 3:22 p.m. on a call about a “disturbed mental incident” at the apartment building. The caller said she wanted to get away from a male party who was wanted. Responding officers found the man, identified as 31-year-old Armando Gallegos on the first floor of the apartment building.

