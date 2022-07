If you’ve dipped a toe in the retro emulation handheld waters over the last couple of years, you already know it’s a riotous and confusing rush of ever-releasing devices, many of which seem to become outdated in a matter of weeks. From Retroid Pockets to Odin Pros via Miyoo Minis and Powkiddys, and novelty micros like the FunKey S, it’s a turbulent sea of strange brand names and fiddly specs. But sailing these waves with the utmost confidence has been Anbernic, a Chinese manufacturer with a wealth of varying models on the market, ranging from the Game Boy Micro tribute that is the RG300X to a multi-iterated system that has proven incredibly popular, the RG351P/M.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO