Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her film nerdiness

Daisy Edgar-Jones is making the leap from small screen to big with her starring role as Kya in Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the novel of the same name by Delia Owens. Kya is a young girl abandoned by her family to forge a life for herself in the North...
Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has landed her next lead role in upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. According to Deadline, Gillan will star as Louise, an "aimless millennial" who breaks her hip while drunk and ends up in physical therapy. There, she befriends an elderly Polish lady (played by Margaret Sophie Stein) who doesn't speak a word of English.
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will get the shock of his life after Yasmeen Metcalfe makes a bold move. In upcoming scenes, Stu remains downbeat over the estranged nature of his relationship with daughter Bridget, as they haven't seen each other for 15 years. When Zeedan Nazir...
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Tomi Ade has predicted fans will be "shocked and angry" by the gripping new knife crime storyline. PC Saul Reeves becomes the victim of a knife attack when DeMarcus takes a weapon to a school party as he tries to fight back against his bullies, led by the evil Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has confirmed that his character Will Byers is gay. In an interview with Variety, Schnapp discussed his character's sexuality, alongside plans for season 5 of the hit show. "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," he said before praising...
Neighbours actress April Rose Pengilly has shared a romantic tribute to her boyfriend Adam Paul as they celebrate six months of being a couple. The Chloe Brennan actress posted a collection of photos — showing the couple on the beach, in a field, in some fancy buildings, in a lift — alongside a caption gushing about him.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan's Omar Epps has landed a leading role in Netflix movie The Deliverance. Directed by Lee Daniels, who produced the streaming giant's Concrete Cowboy last year, the film has Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) signed up for supporting parts (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Loki season 2 is currently filming in London, which means pictures from the set have started to leak. One of those pictures sees Blindspotting star Rafael Casal alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, returning as Loki and Mobius respectively (reported by Deadline). The casting hasn't been officially acknowledged by Marvel,...
When I think about how underwhelming this year's Casa Amor boys were, it really shows how off the casting team were this year. In my opinion, Jay, Charlie & Danica should have been Casa Amor entrants whilst Billy should have been an OG Islander. For me, Dami wouldn't have made the cut at all.
I think Gwen Taylor is almost certain to go sooner rather than later as Vi this year but I think all of the above may go in the second half of this year. I hope I’m wrong here but I went with Dotty. There’s definite potential there but she’s underused in terms of fronting her own stories and the writers typically don’t know what to do with younger female characters.
The SyFy channel is having a re-brand from July 26th and will become Sky Sci-Fi Looks like they'll still be churning out endless repeats of Star Trek & Stargate but are promising some new shows. This is what I've seen so far ...... FROM - The 10-episode series unravels the...
Is spitting image still in Brit box? The last time I watched it Brit box said they weren't making any more series. Is this the case?. Yep, it’s cancelled, no series three. Yep, it’s cancelled, no series three. emails wrote: ». Macca wrote: ». Yep, it’s cancelled, no...
As we approach possibly the hottest ever British summer day, for quite a few weeks now the Movies 24 TV showing Non StopChristmas Movies. Is anybody actually watching these at this time of year? Slightly bizzare maybe?. 989 wrote: ». As we approach possibly the hottest ever British summer day,...
Bad Boys legend Martin Lawrence is back in the TV game with Demascus. Last seen on the small screen eight years ago in sitcom Partners, Deadline reports he'll be playing a character named Uncle Forty – an "irascible" man desperate to be acknowledged as the family patriarch. The story...
Love could be in the air for Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter and Yasmeen Metcalfe in the future. Stu's actor, Bill Fellows, opened up about the possibility of a romance between the pair and has revealed things are "heading that way", which is very exciting. When asked by Inside Soap if...
Well i think we all know that the actors who play Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden are unlikely to come back to the show so why not recast them as dont you think it is really stupid that they are not in Emmerdale to look after their kids and relying on Charity to look after them instead and please dont say Debbie and Andy are too iconic when their characters are not really that interesting or memorable.
I think that her return has been brilliant, very good. She's an amazing character but I hope this betrayal story doesn't ruin her and give her a short life, I would like to see her in her own direction or finally wanting to bond with Richard. Give her some friends...
With peters exit now leaving only Kathy and bobby as the only Beales on the square could we see some returns or new Beales into the fold here are some of the characters who could possibly arrive or return:. Ian Beale. Kenny Beale. Elizabeth Beale. Harry Beale. Ronnie Beale. Dora...
Not sure if I’m in the right section but here goes, why is it that ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 sometimes promote each other’s shows? It’s just earlier I was watching ITV and in one of the ad breaks there was a trailer for a new Channel 5 drama.
