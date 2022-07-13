ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour Accused of Pushing Bridgestone, Mastercard to Cancel LIV Golfers’ Sponsorships

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvB5p_0geCMclf00
Bryson Dechambeau tees off on the 3rd hole during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 13, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

Amid news that the PGA Tour is under investigation by the Department of Justice for anti-trust practices, Bridgestone ended its relationship with Bryson DeChambeau while Mastercard “paused” its sponsorships of Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” stated the company in a press release.

“In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

DeChambeau played the Bridgestone golf ball for the last few years and was marketed as the brand’s young star alongside the middle-aged Tiger Woods and senior player Fred Couples.

In a report at ESPN.com, Mastercard vice president of communications Seth Eisen said, “We have paused the activation of our relationship with Ian and Graeme, recognizing the uncertainties around their standing with the PGA Tour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yIQ5_0geCMclf00
Ian Poulter on the 1st green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, SC. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

Poulter has been with the credit card company since 2009, with McDowell on board since 2011.

A source close to the situation emailed this space and posits the PGA Tour as the force behind both decisions.

“The only sponsors cutting off relationships with LIV golfers are brands that are in bed with the PGA Tour, such as Mastercard, RBC, Workday, Rocket Mortgage and Bridgestone,” wrote the source.

“Look at Bridgestone for example. They say, “Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events” – Hello! Their big event is the Bridgestone Senior PLAYERS. It’s a tournament on the Champions (senior) Tour. Bryson is 28 and has 22 years to go before he’s 50.

“Plus, notice they are making these announcements during the week of The Open to peak-level embarrass the players, while also claiming to not want drama (eye roll).

“What does that tell you!? The Tour is using mob-like tactics to damage a players’ brand. The investigation by the DOJ is going to be so simple to find anti-trust violations.”

For the record, Bridgestone (Bridgestone Senior PLAYERS), RBC (RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open) and Rocket Mortgage (Rocket Mortgage Classic) are title sponsors of PGA Tour events, while Mastercard (Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard, The Open Championship) and Workday (Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday) are presenting tournament sponsors.

This post was updated by editor to remove adjectives, describing the Bridgestone and Mastercard brands.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Bridgestone Golf#Pushing Bridgestone#The Department Of Justice#Espn Com#Liv#Rbc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

799
Followers
828
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy