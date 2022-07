Notre Dame's new baseball coach Shawn Stiffler spoke on Thursday afternoon inside the Schivarelli Lounge. "So why the University of Notre Dame? To me, it starts with this. This university is one of the most powerful means of doing good in this country. To have an opportunity to represent a brand like that and to be able to walk into living rooms and meet people with that type of brand and type of opportunity was one I felt was really special and something I wanted to be part of.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO