Idaho State

You Might Be From Idaho If…

By Chris Cruise
 4 days ago
We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you...

104.3 WOW Country

New 988 Suicide And Mental Health Hotline Now Live In Idaho

Starting today, residents of Idaho can dial '988' to call a new mental health and suicide prevention hotline that is being launched across the country. The idea with this new hotline is similar to 911. The hotline offers an easy to remember phone number that is three-digits and can be reached 24 hours a day. The difference here is that the calls will not go to law enforcement, but will instead be answered by a community of more than 200 trained crisis call centers.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

New Report Says California Is Better Than Idaho, How Do We Feel About That?

In case you've been living under a rock the past half decade, there's a little bit of a rivalry and beef developing between Idaho and California. Idahoans blame Californians for migrating here in masses and causing the housing crisis that we're all now dealing with. Meanwhile, Californians see Idaho as a cheaper place to live and not have to pay as much money in taxes, while still enjoying a scenic mountain backdrop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho GOP Elects Dorothy Moon As Chairman Over Tom Luna

Representative Dorothy Moon has defeated GOP Chairman Tom Luna as the new leader of the state's dominate political party. The announcement was met by cheers in the room, according to multiple media outlets. Chairman Luna's reelection bid faced challenges due to a lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Party. The...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Catalytic Converter Thefts Still on the Rise in Idaho

A couple of years ago or so catalytic converter thefts were very few and far between. They were rare in the grand scheme of things but that is far from the case now. State Farm Insurance said catalytic converter theft claims have skyrocketed over 1,200% in the last few years!!! That is insane.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why Boise Continues to be passed over by Hollywood Celebrities?

Idaho continues to be the worldwide celebrity magnet as the place where famous folks can leave the intense scrutiny of their lives to live like everyday folks. Ernest Hemingway was Idaho's first celebrity who lived out his last days in the Sun Valley area. The writer shared stories of the area's beauty with his worldwide audience. It's not unusual to meet folks who travel worldwide to visit his home and final resting place.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Nation Reacts To Idaho Grandmother’s Federal Prison Sentence

The plight of a 69-year-old Idaho grandmother serving time in a federal prison draws support from several prominent Conservative advocates. Pam Hemphill, fighting breast cancer, is serving a sixty-day sentence for her efforts to cover the January 6th storming of the capitol dome. Locally, television personality Brian Holmes has been...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idiotic Idaho Woman Gets Jail Time For Raiding Capitol On Jan. 6th

Pam Hemphill, a 69-year old woman from Idaho, has been sentenced to two months behind bars for her involvement in the January 6th Insurrection on the U.S. Capitol Building. Hemphill received attention during the Insurrection when she was seen being walked down the sets at the Capitol after breaching the building, and encouraging others in attendance to do the same.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

City of Boise Welcomes New E-Bike Program

Here in the Treasure Valley, there aren't too many ways to get around. We love our city, but it is very spread out and for those that need to commute, often, a car is the only realistic way to get around. Although a decent public transportation system does exist, it doesn't run at all hours of the day like many cities may offer and the times are certainly not as frequent.
BOISE, ID
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

