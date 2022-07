Good afternoon! We know that our health tech experts can't actually predict the future, but in today's edition, we asked them to think about what 2022 will look like once we're on the other side of it. Specifically, we asked them to tell us what moment they thought would stand out as the biggest of the year for their field, whether that was something that's already happened in the first six months or something they were expecting to happen in the second half. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO