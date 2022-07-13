ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead after being struck by teen driver who 'thought he hit a deer'

Cover picture for the articleA teenage driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Duluth this past weekend, initially believing it was a deer he'd hit. Police said the incident happened Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. along Glenwood Street, near Old Howard Mill Road, and left 39-year-old Jessica Jimenez, of...

