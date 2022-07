Through three games played in the NBA Summer League, the Milwaukee Bucks have had some players exceed expectations. Although the NBA Summer League does not show a player's true potential, it is a decent barometer to how a player might impact a team at the highest level. Two players who have been standing out for the Bucks are 2021 second-round draft pick, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and the 2022 first-round pick Marjon Beauchamp. In the current NBA, both of these players could be very impactful for the Bucks during the upcoming regular season, and more importantly, in the playoffs.

