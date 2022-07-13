Injury blow for Firpo

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is in England to finalise his move to Manchester United.Erik ten Hag’s rebuild is beginning to pick up pace, with the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia complemented by the confirmation of Christian Eriksen’s arrival on Friday.The Denmark international signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford on the same day that Martinez flew to Manchester with his agent to complete his move.Arsenal had been interested in the Argentina international, who is now set to swap Ajax for United for a fee in the region of $55million (£46.75million).Martinez, who is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal,...

