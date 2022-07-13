ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Injury blow for Firpo

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has a fitness update on left-back Junior Firpo. The 25-year-old...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gabriel, Spence, Chukwuemeka, Zinchenko

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Marca) Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)
Jesse Marsch
Yardbarker

Bruno Genesio rejects Samuel Umtiti injury rumours as Rennes transfer collapses

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has issued message of support to Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti following a breakdown in transfer talks with the French international. The Ligue 1 side were heavily linked with a move for Umtiti as Barcelona finally looked to have offloaded their injury prone centre back. However, despite...
Yardbarker

Watch: Simon Jordan drops claim about seven Liverpool players that started Man Utd defeat

Simon Jordan has played down the significance of Liverpool’s resounding 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in pre-season. The Merseysiders played three different XIs against the Red Devils in Bangkok to kick off their tour of Asia, with the talkSPORT commentator noting that seven of the men starting for the Reds wouldn’t be given the nod in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI in the English top-flight.
BBC

Ossama Ashley: Colchester United sign winger following release by West Ham

Colchester United have signed Ossama Ashley following his end-of-season release by West Ham United. The 22-year-old winger, who had been on trial with the U's, has signed an initial one-year contract. Ashley, has made two appearances for West Ham Under-21s, both against Colchester, but the second of them, in September...
Yardbarker

Juventus reported to be keen on AC Milan midfielder

Juventus has become interested in a move for AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, according to Calciomercatoweb. The Bianconeri have been on the market for reinforcements in this window, and they have added Paul Pogba to their midfield. The Frenchman arrives six months after they added Denis Zakaria to their squad.
BBC

Cedric Kipre: Cardiff City sign West Bromwich Albion defender on loan

Cardiff City have signed West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre on a season-long loan. Kipre, 25, has been allowed to leave the Hawthorns having made 20 appearances since joining Albion from Wigan Athletic in September 2020. The centre-back had been a regular for the Latics, having previously played for Motherwell...
BBC

Aberdeen sign striker Luis Lopes from Benfica on three-year deal

Aberdeen have signed Benfica striker Luis Lopes on a three-year deal, their seventh summer signing. The 22-year-old, who made his international debut for Cape Verde last month, joins for an undisclosed fee. Lopes, also known as 'Duk', scored eight goals in 20 games for the Portuguese giant's B team last...
BBC

Transfer news & Leeds friendly updates

Anil: Paul Madeley says I. Born in Leeds. Over 500 appearances. Jimmy Armfield phoned him to discuss a new contract to be told ‘put what you want on it, I just want to play for Leeds’. CLOSE!. Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds. Sam Greenwood's corner is out wide by...
The Guardian

Robert Lewandowski set to seal €50m Barcelona move from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski will complete his move to Barcelona this weekend, after Bayern Munich verbally accepted an increased offer worth €50m for the 33-year-old forward. Friday saw a breakthrough in negotiations, with Bayern now ready to let their star striker leave for a fee of €50m (£42.5m), including add-ons. Lewandowski agreed personal terms with Barça as far back as February, and will finally sign the three-year contract over the weekend.
The Independent

Lisandro Martinez in England to finalise move to Manchester United from Ajax

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is in England to finalise his move to Manchester United.Erik ten Hag’s rebuild is beginning to pick up pace, with the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia complemented by the confirmation of Christian Eriksen’s arrival on Friday.The Denmark international signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford on the same day that Martinez flew to Manchester with his agent to complete his move.Arsenal had been interested in the Argentina international, who is now set to swap Ajax for United for a fee in the region of $55million (£46.75million).Martinez, who is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal,...
