Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.

