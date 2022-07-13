ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

3.6M quake strikes off coast of San Diego near San Clemente Island

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earthquake shook near the United States-Mexico border early Wednesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake struck just before 3:30 a.m., about...

www.cbsnews.com

