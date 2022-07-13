Prepare for a Career in IT With This Discounted Certification Bundle

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 50MP; 16MP. The Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new startup, is remarkable because of its design, not its performance. This £399 (about $474 USD at time of publication) handset's LED-lit, transparent back is a real thriller in a world of boring black slabs but, under the surface, it’s just another midrange Android phone. Compared with the upcoming and similarly priced Google Pixel 6a ($449), your decision really comes down to form versus function. And because our readers are all about function—and you can't reliably use (let alone buy) the device in the US—Google’s midrange handset is the obvious recommendation for most people. But, if you want to make a statement with your phone, live outside the US, and don’t care much about low-light photography, the Nothing Phone (1) might still win you over.

