ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Prepare for a Career in IT With This Discounted Certification Bundle

By StackCommerce Team
PC Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an IT professional, understanding multiple technologies is crucial to keep your skill set relevant. One way to prepare is with The 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle, available now for 94% off the list price. The bundle, presented by e-learning course provider CramWise, features 30 hours...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Prep for a Career in the Cloud With a $39 Microsoft Azure Training Bundle

There's a growing shift from physical infrastructure to cloud computing, which has boosted demand for cloud-certified professionals. So if you're looking for the next step in your IT career, chasing the cloud can provide job security and a handsome salary, with engineers averaging more than $120,000 annually(Opens in a new window).
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

The Best Price-Comparison Apps for Shopping

Gas prices are rising. Inflation is squeezing us all. And yet there are still things you need to buy. The prices of items on shelves can be shocking these days, but there are ways to ensure that you're getting the best deals. That's where price-comparison apps come in. You can...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Apple MacBook Air (2022, M2) Review

The latest iteration of the Apple MacBook Air (starts at $1,199; $1,899 as tested) updates what may be the most iconic laptop in history. Since the original was introduced in 2008 by Steve Jobs—who pulled it out of a manila envelope, a stunt that’s still pretty amazing, 14 years on—the Air has undergone only a few really big changes. That's why 2022's revision is especially noteworthy. Not only is it one of the first Macs to use Apple’s M2 chip—the vanguard of the second generation of Apple Silicon—but it also splashes out with a completely new look. Inside, a thinner logic board makes way for a bigger, bolder screen, and allows for a new chassis that adds useful features without adding bulk or weight. This is Apple's freshest MacBook Air in a long time, and the best ultraportable Mac you can buy.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certifications#Advertising#The 2022 Comptia Aws#Ccna#Pcmag
PC Magazine

Topaz DeNoise AI Review

Topaz DeNoise AI excels at one specific job: clearing out digital noise from your photos. It gives you more control over its operation than its closest competitor, DxO PureRAW, which is also excellent at what it does. Topaz DeNoise is far more effective at removing noise artifacts than Lightroom, Photoshop, and other general photo-editing software, which require you to fiddle with sliders and don’t produce as good results on high-ISO digital photos. Though I was less than thrilled with Topaz's all-around photo software Topaz Studio, the company’s noise reducer is at least as good as DxO’s, and in some ways even better. Both are excellent products, and your choice depends on the type of photos you have and how much control you want over the process.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Nothing Phone (1) Preview

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 50MP; 16MP. The Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new startup, is remarkable because of its design, not its performance. This £399 (about $474 USD at time of publication) handset's LED-lit, transparent back is a real thriller in a world of boring black slabs but, under the surface, it’s just another midrange Android phone. Compared with the upcoming and similarly priced Google Pixel 6a ($449), your decision really comes down to form versus function. And because our readers are all about function—and you can't reliably use (let alone buy) the device in the US—Google’s midrange handset is the obvious recommendation for most people. But, if you want to make a statement with your phone, live outside the US, and don’t care much about low-light photography, the Nothing Phone (1) might still win you over.
NFL
The Associated Press

Topcon Agriculture Podcast Focuses on the Future of Global Food Production

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. Michael Gomes, vice president of strategic business development at Topcon Agriculture, joins Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), as well as Grant Good, director of global smart ag engineering at AGCO Corporation, to discuss how the agriculture industry could potentially be reshaped over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005774/en/ Topcon Agriculture announces a new Topcon Talks Agriculture episode titled State of the Industry: The Future of Food. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIVERMORE, CA
PC Magazine

13-Inch MacBook Pro vs. MacBook Air: Which M2 Apple Laptop Is Better in 2022?

Boot Drive Capacity (as Tested) The newest Apple MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops share Cupertino's latest M2 processor, a slight improvement to the revolutionary M1 chip that started the Mac's transition away from Intel processors nearly two years ago. But the similarities between the Pro and the Air end with the silicon. The Air is entirely redesigned for 2022, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro uses the same physical design as it has for several generations.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Magazine

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR Review

Photographers with a Fujifilm X mirrorless camera have plenty of standard prime lens options for blurred-background snapshots. The Fujinon XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR ($799.95) enters the system as a premium option, with a bright F1.4 aperture, weather protection, linear focus and controlled breathing for video, and sublime picture quality. We're a little disappointed that Fujifilm didn't add a de-clickable aperture ring for video and anti-smudge fluorine (both are features we now expect from a high-end prime) because it makes the lens less competitive with more affordable alternatives like Sigma's excellent 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339). That said, certain creators, especially outdoor photographers, may still find reason to pay the premium for the XF 33mm.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy