House GOP leaders hold press conference following closed meeting

House Republicans are reportedly planning to issue subpoenas as part of a broader attempt to discredit the Jan. 6 select committee if they win back the chamber’s majority, seeking to turn the tables on a panel whose high-profile hearings featuring explosive testimony from former White House aides have dominated headlines for weeks.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
Senators from both parties have reached an agreement to clarify that the vice president only has a ceremonial role in overseeing the certification of the electoral results, according to two Senate sources, the first legislative response to former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Difficult economic times are spurring working-class and minority voters toward the Republican Party, while Democrats lead among white-collar workers, according to a recent poll. The Democratic Party's favorability in congressional elections leads among white, college-educated voters by 20%, but the parties are nearly tied among Hispanic voters, according to a...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) raised $19.2 million in the second quarter for Republican efforts to win control of Congress, bringing the total he has raised this election cycle to $124 million. Republicans need to win only five seats this fall to reclaim the House majority in the 435-member...
