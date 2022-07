The Red Sox have the No. 24 overall pick in Sunday's draft. The 2022 MLB Draft, which begins on Sunday, won’t be as exciting for the Red Sox as last year’s. Boston held the No. 4 overall pick and the fourth pick in every round (outside of the compensatory and competitive balance rounds) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Because their 2021 season was much better than their 2020 season, the Red Sox won’t pick until the 24th pick of the draft this year.

