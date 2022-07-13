Orioles 2022 draft preview: Druw Jones

There aren’t very many benefits for a team having the worst record in all of MLB over a given season. When you get down to it, there’s really only the one. The team with the worst record gets the #1 pick in the next year’s draft. Even this benefit won’t exist...
The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade. Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.
The New York Yankees are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The decision to withdrawal trade interest reportedly stems from Benintendi's status as an unvaccinated player. "Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated. NYY...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman produced a pair of key swings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Saturday. Rutschman had his first pinch-hit homer and added a 10th-inning sacrifice fly for the Orioles, whose 10-game winning streak ended Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Rays. Baltimore had lost its previous 10 games at Tropicana Field. Automatic runner Rougned Odor was thrown out after getting caught between second and third with no outs in the 11th when Jorge Mateo squared around to bunt but didn’t. But Mateo then tripled off Luke Bard (1-1), Cedric Mullins walked and stole second, and Mountcastle flared a single to right field.
Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
Lamar Jackson has a supporter in one of his former teammates, even after a notable offseason trade. Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown came to Jackson’s defense on social media Thursday and stuck up for his former quarterback amid some recent criticism. Brown argued that Jackson could succeed in any offense, and that it is “ridiculous” to claim Baltimore’s run-first style is responsible for Jackson’s success.
The Bernard Pollard-Lamar Jackson war is still ongoing. Pollard and Jackson were going back-and-forth on Twitter on Wednesday night as Pollard has always been a big critic of Jackson. Pollard first said that Jackson was a top 10 playmaker in the league, but not a top 10 quarterback. After that,...
Schultz also reported there is no timetable for Soroka’s return; however, he did throw a bullpen session yesterday. At this point, I think it’s highly unlikely Soroka contributes much at the major-league level this season. The hope should be that he returns and pitches for a month or two without any setbacks, setting him up to come back next season at full strength.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three for the Minnesota Twins against Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning and Minnesota held on for a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot in the third for the Twins, who had lost six of eight and saw their division lead slip to 2.5 games starting the day. Minnesota maintained its edge over Cleveland in the American League Central and went four games ahead of Chicago. “When you’re in first place and you’ve been playing great pretty much all year long and you go through a rough stretch, there’s not much to be said,” Correa said. “You know what it takes to get back to that.”
The Baltimore Orioles were tied for the worst record (52-110) in MLB in 2021. The Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought (2001) in North American team sports. And now they each have 10-game winning streaks. On Wednesday night, the Orioles took down the Chicago Cubs 7-1, and the Mariners...
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status. Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain. This is disappointing news for Severino,...
Freddie Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close, is suing sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for a report suggesting he misled the All-Star first baseman during free agency. After Freeman’s return to Atlanta, it became clear that he still had mixed feelings about leaving the Braves in the first place. This was bound to happen, as Freeman spent his entire career in the ATL up to that point, and is still adjusting to life as a Dodger.
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles fell behind early only to put up runs late. Just as they had over the weekend, the Dodgers were in a perfect position to make another comeback win. But a decision by Manager Dave Roberts in the 7th inning may have lost them the game and their season-high 7-game winning streak.
The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
The Baltimore Ravens entered the NFL in 1996 with a name that many people were fond of. The name “Ravens” won a vote among fans in a poll in which the team partnered with “The Baltimore Sun” by a landslide, coming in with 22,463 out of 33,748. However, the bird itself has been etched in Baltimore history far before the football team came around.
