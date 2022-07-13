Orioles 2022 draft preview: Druw Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three for the Minnesota Twins against Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning and Minnesota held on for a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot in the third for the Twins, who had lost six of eight and saw their division lead slip to 2.5 games starting the day. Minnesota maintained its edge over Cleveland in the American League Central and went four games ahead of Chicago. “When you’re in first place and you’ve been playing great pretty much all year long and you go through a rough stretch, there’s not much to be said,” Correa said. “You know what it takes to get back to that.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 47 MINUTES AGO