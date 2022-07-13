ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff

By City News Service
 3 days ago
WEST COVINA (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect is in custody Wednesday after an hour-plus-long pursuit that resulted in a violent crash, and began and ended in a standoff with police in West Covina.

The pursuit began in West Covina just before 9 p.m. Tuesday as the suspect led police on a chase that traversed at least four freeways at speeds that approached 90 to 95 mph in a light-colored Scion before moving to the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway with West Covina Police Department officers in pursuit.

When the suspect returned to West Covina after a long drive on several freeways police slammed into the Scion near Broadmoor and Workman avenues, forcing the vehicle to stop and crash into a white Kia Optima at approximately 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.

White smoke poured from under the hood of the Scion as the suspect remained in the vehicle for more than three hours before he was taken into custody.

A SWAT team and a K-9 unit were called to the scene when the suspect refused to surrender.

Officers fired less-than-lethal weapons into the Scion when the suspect did not immediately surrender.

At times, as many as six West Covina police cruisers pursued the suspect on freeways and residential roads before the end of the pursuit.

CBS 2 reported that the suspect allegedly tossed an object out of the window before his final stop.

The suspect was arrested around 2:30 a.m., according to a West Covina dispatcher.

West Covina officers, who were the only police agency involved in the chase except for helicopter assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, attempted at least two maneuvers to slow the Scion down in Whittier on Telegraph Road but were unsuccessful.

The Scion sustained damage to its rear bumper due to the P.I.T maneuvers but the suspect was not deterred. The last police maneuver caused the Scion to crash into a center median on Telegraph and a utility pole and lose the right side tire before it sped away.

Prior to his capture, the suspect exited and entered freeways several times before finally exiting and did not appear to be driving recklessly despite the high speeds.

