Keller, TX

Freedom Freeze snow cone stand opens in Keller

By Sara Rodia
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
The seasonal Freedom Freeze snow cone stand is located at 804 Keller Parkway, Ste. B, Keller. (Courtesy Freedom Freeze) Freedom Freeze is officially open and...

fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in the Fort This Weekend

This weekend boasts holy musicals, art, and a chance for Fort Worth to share the glory with Panther City BBQ having a world record. Jesus Christ Superstar stops by Bass Hall on its 50th Anniversary revival tour. The show is in town until the 17th, so this marks the last weekend you can check out the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which tells the story of Jesus Christ through rock ballads, top-tier dance moves, and gracious acting. Check Bass Hall’s full performance schedule here.
FORT WORTH, TX
bedfordtx.gov

Lone Spur Cafe Now Open

Yeehaw – Lone Spur Cafe is now open in Bedford! Located at 2400 Airport Fwy (in the former Applebee’s), the restaurant offers cowboy-themed breakfast and lunch choices, in addition to special dinner hours on Friday and Saturday. Stop by for breakfast and grab a southwest omelet, chicken and waffles, apple flapjack, or cowboy grits. Or, grab a burger, BLT, or grilled salmon salad for lunch. View the entire menu online.
BEDFORD, TX
fwtx.com

Riscky’s BBQ Calling All Rib Eaters

The Fort Worth Stockyards is having its National Day of the American Cowboy celebration, but the real cowboy spirit is with Riscky’s 16th annual rib-eating competition on July 23. The competition will challenge about 30 barbecue lovers to chow down on as many beef ribs as possible in just...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pool Poisoning? Why Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Pool

With the heat wave, a lot more families are spending time at the pool. But along with the fun comes the danger, not just with drowning but pool poisoning. Local pool operators say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of pool water. "The...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Volunteers sought for historic log house in Flower Mound

Local residents seeking a new volunteer opportunity this summer are encouraged to apply to be a docent at Flower Mound’s historic Gibson-Grant Log House. In 2015, the historic cabin was discovered hidden in the walls of a home that was about to be demolished. Historians determined the log cabin property was part of a Republic of Texas Land Grant patented in 1854 by William Gibson, and built with logs that were cut between 1857-60, making it one of the oldest standing structures in the area. After the discovery, the town acquired the property, restored the house and opened it to the public last year.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Istanbul Cuisine opening soon in Southlake

Istanbul Cuisine's gyro platter comes with slices of lamb, beef or chicken. (Courtesy Istanbul Cuisine) Turkish- and Mediterranean-style restaurant Istanbul Cuisine will open its second location in Southlake on July 17. The restaurant is located at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. in the former location of Panera Bread. Owner Can Karatas...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AC efficiency and your garden hose

The other day I was in front of a customer’s home in Flower Mound. I looked up and it appeared to be snowing. It was cottonwood trees raining down their little cotton seeds. As an AC guy my first thought is, they are getting sucked right into every AC unit in this neighborhood, forming a thin blanket on the outdoor unit and dramatically reducing the unit’s ability to cool the home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

375-Acre Brush Fire Tapped Out Near Cresson, Godley

A brush fire in Johnson County burned more than 375 acres Friday afternoon and briefly led to evacuations before being tapped out. The Johnson County Sheriff's Department said just before 6 p.m. that multiple fire departments were fighting a large grass fire that started in the 15000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2331 near Godley and that the fire was moving north.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Weir’s Furniture in Southlake is 'a destination,' offering variety for customers

Daniel Sizer manages the Weir’s Furniture in Southlake. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Sizer started his career with Weir’s Furniture in December 1980 as a delivery driver and worked his way up to become manager of the Southlake store about seven years ago. Sizer’s growth within the business is reflected from a company that “cares about their people and makes them feel at home.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas girl inspires new Blue Bell ice cream flavor

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Blue Bell ice cream released a new flavor inspired by a North Texas student. Midlothian teen Madelyn Dodd inspired the strawberry lemonade sherbert. It's strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbert, with lemon flavored flakes. The 13-year-old was inspired while drinking a strawberry lemonade. Dodd wrote to...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

