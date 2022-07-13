ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Kindle Paperwhite is only $95 for Prime Day

ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake traveling easier, allowing you to cart around an entire library's worth of books in one handy device. If you've been waiting for a sale to pick up the latest Amazon Kindle, now is the time to buy: the Paperwhite 8GB model can be yours for $95, but...

www.zdnet.com

boardingarea.com

Master List of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals [Regularly Updated]

Here is your Master List of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals! Be sure to bookmark it and check back during Prime Day for more great deals!. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and so is your master list of Amazon Prime day 2022 deals! That means there will be thousands of deals over the next couple of days – some much better than others. To save you time (and money!), I am going through all of these deals to find the best ones around and putting them right here. This will save you the time from doing that and let you see all the best deals on one page (and since these are affiliate links, I will get a little something as well, so thank you!).
SHOPPING
SPY

Prime Day Is Over, But Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Gildan White T-Shirts Today — $2.64 Per Shirt

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note on Thursday, July 14: This story was originally published as part of SPY’s coverage of Prime Day 2022. Even though Prime Day has ended, some of the best discounts from the sales event are still live, like this sale on Gildan t-shirts. We don’t know how much longer the reduced price will be available, so head to Amazon to shop this deal before it ends. You can read our original story on this Gildan t-shirt sale below. Can we interest you in white t-shirts for under $3? Well, then you’ll want to...
SHOPPING
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 65-inch LG TV for $400 in its Rollback Prime Day Sale

Who doesn’t love a gorgeous 65-inch 4K TV? Unfortunately, buying premium TVs like this can be a huge expense, making them a tad bit unaffordable. But don’t despair! Walmart is offering a massive discount as part of the best Prime Day TV deals so you can buy the impressive LG 65-inch 4K TV at less than $400. This is undoubtedly one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals as Walmart has lowered the price by a surprising $100, bringing the cost down from the original $498 to $398. That explains why Prime Day deals are so popular.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals $20 and under

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for under $20. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Marley's Monsters, Gooseberry Designs, Dr. Dana and much more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 78% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Rubbermaid’s Prime Day Sale Includes a 60-Piece Set of Containers For Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you watch home makeover shows and drool over the perfectly curated kitchen shelves and expertly organized pantries, the Amazon Prime Day discounts of up to 30% off on these Rubbermaid containers are going to make you salivate. Remember when Kourtney Kardashian revealed her epic walk-in pantry that was practically her own grocery store? Well, now you could have that, too!
SHOPPING
SPY

Out of 100,000 Prime Day Deals, We’re Geeking Out Over 1: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Now on Sale

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is finally here, and there couldn’t be a better time to save on some of today’s most popular consumer tech. And chief amongst these many devices are smartphone deals like you wouldn’t believe. For the Android devotees of our readership, there are some truly excellent deals on Samsung mobile devices. In particular, you can save 30% on the company’s flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the phone so good that it outperforms the iPhone 13. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with its own stylus, but it’s most...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's weekend sale is overflowing with deals — save up to $500

Big deals are happening his weekend at Walmart, with deep discounts on all your must-haves! Now's the best time to shop for home, electronics and summer essentials — they've just dropped the motherlode of incredible discounts, from headphones and vacuums to TVs and home goods. Oh, yeah: plenty of fashion and beauty as well.
SHOPPING
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Popular Echo Dot Is 60 Percent Off (But Only for a Couple More Hours)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s most popular speaker has gotten consistently good updates over the past few years, and right now, the online retailer has the fourth-generation Echo Dot discounted to just $19.99. That’s 60% off the regular price and one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the Echo Dot all year. Amazon Buy:Amazon Echo Dotat$19.99 This fabric-lined compact smart speaker can be used as your alarm clock, or you can pair it with your phone to play music, which delivers surprisingly loud, vibrant sound. The Echo Dot is equipped with Amazon Alexa; use your voice to ask Alexa to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 on Prime Day before Samsung removes its best feature

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both on sale as part of this year’s Prime Day deals. The former is down from $250 to $174, a $66 discount, while the 46mm Classic variant is selling at $283 after a $97 discount. These are arguably some of the best smartwatches you can buy to pair with your Android phone. And rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 make the deals even sweeter.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Prime Day's Best Laptop Deal: It's Hard to Beat $79

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday with big discounts on phones, Fire TVs and AirPods. There are also several Chromebook laptop deals available this Prime Day, but this one takes the cake: the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook. It's currently sitting at $79 on Best Buy, which is a hard price to beat and saves you $60.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You’re not going to get the Samsung Odyssey G9 any cheaper than this

Among the various Prime Day deals that are everywhere right now, you’ll find a select few gems that are worth splurging on. If you’re in the market for a premium monitor, one that will offer you the maximum levels of immersion and quality, there are some monitor deals that are worthwhile. One such noteworthy gem is the ultrawide, ultra-bright, and ultra-gorgeous Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s as impressive as it is expensive, but it just got so much cheaper that it’s actually worth the price.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Kroger Joins the Members-Only Deal Club

As consumers’ inflationary concerns affect their spending choices, grocers are presenting offers targeted at easing these anxieties in an effort to deepen customer relationships and drive frequency. Kroger, for its part, is using worries about rising gas prices to incentivize adoption of its new membership program. The Kroger Co....
GAS PRICE
Digital Trends

This $79 Chromebook Prime Day deal is perfect for students

Students and parents on a budget can get in on the Prime Day deals taking place today, as Best Buy has discounted the Lenovo Chromebook 3 to just $79. A laptop option that competes well with the best student Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll find. While it’s always a great deal at its regular price of $139, it’s a steal at this Prime Day offering, which saves you $60 and drops the price to just $79. We expected to see some great Best Buy Prime Day deals, and this Chromebook for just $79 also includes six months of free security software, making it one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll come across.
COMPUTERS

