ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ben Hemmerling Talks Draft, Development Camp

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
VGK Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kx8C8_0geC4zHj00

Vegas Golden Knights sixth-round pick, forward Ben Hemmerling, spoke with the media on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights' Development Camp has featured a variety of young prospects, including those whose names were called just days ago in the 2022 NHL Draft.

One of those newest prospects is Golden Knights sixth-round pick Ben Hemmerling, who is getting his first glimpse of NHL hockey firsthand.

"Being here the past couple of days, it's definitely sunk in a little bit, but I just couldn't be happier to be here," Hemmerling told the media on Tuesday, via the Golden Knights' Twitter.

The 18-year-old right-winger addressed the best areas of his game that he wants to display in this week's Development Camp.

"I think just my vision, and my play-making ability, and then also my dynamic and skill," Hemmerling said. "I'm not afraid to get in the corners, and my competitiveness is definitely one of my biggest aspects in my game and I'm hoping to show that this week."

Hemmerling, who was taken with the 177th-overall pick on Saturday, said his draft day was filled with nerving anticipation.

"It was a rollercoaster of emotions if [those are] the words for it," Hemmerling said. "I was just at home with my family and some friends and you don't know when you're going and just watching the board, and then my name came up and it was just a huge relief. I feel like 1,000 pounds [were] lifted off my shoulders. So it was unbelievable."

There weren't many signs the prospect had been given to indicate he would be picked by Vegas.

"I only had one Zoom interview with Vegas, but I think they were talking with my agent," Hemmerling said. "You never know. I [was] just waiting patiently."

Regardless, Hemmerling never had much doubt that his name would appear on the board at some point in this year's draft.

"I think I had a pretty good chance," Hemmerling said. "I was expecting to for sure. I mean I had a pretty good year; I thought I showed my abilities, and my skill, and everything like that, so I was definitely expecting it."

The young forward scored 47 points in his 57 games played with the Everett Silvertips last season.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
VGK Today

Bruce Cassidy Gives Development Camp Update

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media following the Development Camp Red and White Team Scrimmage on Thursday. Cassidy said the three main things he has been looking for in camp are competition, pace, and "who can make some plays in traffic." One position group that especially caught his eye were the golatenders, which would include this year's fourth-round pick, Cameron Whitehead.
NHL
Inside The Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Announce 44-Player Development Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 second-round draft pick Matthew Knies headlines a list of 44 players invited to the club’s 2022 Development Camp, the team announced on Thursday. Players will undergo medicals and on-ice testing on Saturday, July 16, while the first full-team on-ice session will take place on...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Nhl Draft#Un
The Hockey Writers

Ducks Sign Ryan Strome to Five-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Ryan Strome to a five-year deal worth $25 million. Strome is coming off a two-year deal with a $4.5 million annual average value (AAV). He signed the contract with the New York Rangers, the team he spent the past four seasons with. The 29-year-old centre has also suited up for the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Hold Off on Trading Barrie for One More Season

It appears as though the big moves the Edmonton Oilers are going to make are all done. That means it is very likely Tyson Barrie will be with the team next season and help from the third line and the power play. Keith’s Retirement Helped the Cap Situation. Having...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Cristian Dajome scores late as Vancouver and Cincinnati draw

Cristian Dajome slammed home the late equalizer to rescue a road point for Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-2 draw against host FC Cincinnati Wednesday night. Dajome's goal came in the 82nd minute after Cincinnati (7-7-6, 27 points) squandered a golden chance less than a minute before to make it a two-goal game.
CINCINNATI, OH
VGK Today

VGK Today

Las Vegas, NV
10
Followers
32
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

VGKToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/golden-knights

Comments / 0

Community Policy