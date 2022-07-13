ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox 3B Devers practices with teammates on, off field

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fjm2h_0geC4CTU00

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers is practicing with his teammates both on and off the field.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, the 25-year-old quickly rose through the minors, becoming one of the game’s best hitters and brightest stars. He was voted the American League’s starting third baseman for the second straight year. He’s batting .326 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs.

Signing with Boston at just 16, there’s another thing he’s had to work at off the field after coming to the United States — learning and speaking the English language.

Devers speaks English well, but prefers to use a translator. He listens to questions and answers in Spanish before it’s translated.

“I just don’t feel really comfortable doing the interviews in English. I feel comfortable sometimes, but I know I need to learn even more,” he said through team publicist Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I don’t like to make mistakes doing interviews or saying something I shouldn’t. I’m going to keep working at that.”

Devers made his debut with the Red Sox at age 20 after spending just three seasons in the minors, starting in the Gulf Coast League in Fort Myers, Florida. There, he realized the challenge of a new place, a different language.

“It’s not easy,” said Devers, who added he hasn’t taken any English classes. “It’s not something you do overnight, but I try my best to learn the language. It’s really hard for everybody that comes here, not only a baseball player, but everybody.”

Now he says he can turn a phrase with his teammates on the field or in the dugout.

“I’m pretty comfortable speaking English with my teammates and my coaches,” said Devers, who is called “Little Papi” by some fans in reference to Red Sox star and recently elected Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Cardinals star Albert Pujols, also born in the Dominican before moving to New York and then Missouri as a teen, knows what the young star has gone through.

“I didn’t know the language. I had to learn it in high school. I had to learn it and finish high school,” Pujols said. “It was hard, but it’s like everything you want to accomplish in life; you have to put your mind into it and your heart, too. I always put my mind into it.”

Pujols knows how difficult it can be for young players to learn the language while they’re playing. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes have been offered by teams to minor league players as an industry standard for decades, but franchises vary in the extent to which they work to help players adapt to life in the United States. Major league clubs are also mandated to offer ESL classes if players want them.

“You don’t need English to communicate in baseball, but you do need to speak English to communicate outside with the media and with the fans,” said the 42-year-old Pujols, who announced he’ll retire after this season.

Boston manager Alex Cora said he was proud of Devers after he completed one of his first interviews in English during a postgame on the team’s flagship radio station two months ago.

Whether it’s extra BP, more grounders or spending time chatting with fellow players, Devers knows he’s getting better.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Red Sox with take on Devers, Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox are at a crossroads regarding franchise players Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. But if you ask David Ortiz, it shouldn't be that hard of a decision. The Red Sox legend has been on the record stating that Boston should do everything it can to keep Devers, who will hit unrestricted free agency in 2024, and Bogaerts, who is expected to out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of this season.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
State
Missouri State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Rafael Devers
NBC Sports

How Zaidi, Giants are viewing upcoming trade deadline

SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi is coming up on two decades in a Major League Baseball front office, and he can't remember a deadline that was better for buyers than what he saw last July. The state of that market was a perfect fit for a Giants team that would go on to win the division, and Zaidi and Scott Harris made their biggest splash yet by trading for Kris Bryant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Phillies play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (47-43, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-46, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins. Miami has a 43-46 record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Nationals aim to stop slide in matchup with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (55-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-62, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -250, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Reference#The American League#The Red Sox
The Associated Press

Cubs host the Mets on home losing streak

New York Mets (56-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-55, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Cubs +120. BOTTOM LINE: The...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Boston Red Sox (48-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-28, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +139;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's bench Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees. Rob Refsnyder will replace Duran in right field and at the top of the order. numberFire’s models project Refsnyder for 10.1 FanDuel points on Friday,...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings, Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. “He was terrific,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “You want somebody who’s going to go out there and not worry about pitch counts and try and give you seven innings and give our bullpen a little bit of a break.” Darvish’s batterymate, Austin Nola, hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games. “Austin is starting to swing the bat better,” Melvin said. “There is more in there offensively, and I think he will be the first to tell you that, especially against left-handed pitching.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Hansel Robles finds new team after Red Sox release

Hansel Robles reportedly has found a new home one week after being released by the Boston Red Sox. The right-handed reliever has signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Mike Rodriguez of Univision. It will mark the fifth organization Robles has played for in his eight-year MLB career.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy