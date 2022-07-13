ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

New businesses offers healing and hair services

By Kyle Mooty
post-register.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRen Gutierrez and Jess Casarez are packing a lot of benefits to people in a small area at their newly co-owned businesses on 400 S. Main St. in Lockhart. Casarez’s Suite 103 Hair Studio will be in the front of the business. With more than 15 years of doing hair in...

post-register.com

Community Impact Austin

Big's Meat Market now open in Buda

Big's Meat Market is now open at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Big's Meat Market held a soft opening July 1 at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. The shop's menu features a brisket burger, a chopped brisket sandwich, a sausage dog and will continue...
BUDA, TX
austin.com

A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Wan Bridge Launches Georgetown Heights, its First Build-To-Rent Community in Central Texas

Feature Photo: Wan Bridge, alongside the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials and partners celebrated the launch with a ribbon cutting. Georgetown (Williamson County) – Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities, officially opened the doors at Georgetown Heights, the company’s first rental development in the city located at 468 Northwood drive.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Ceiling Fan

Let’s beat the heat! Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a windmill-style aged pewter outdoor ceiling fan by Monte Carlo. Not only will it keep you cool all year round, it will add a unique flair to your outdoor space. This fan is brand-new, with 14 outdoor-approved light gray weathered oak blades that have six different fan speeds, which can be controlled by a remote. The fan can also reverse (for the winter), and has a light dimming feature with “precision-balanced blades for a quiet and wobble-free operation.”
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

A Nice Clear Shot of Tesla Giga Texas’ Battery Cathode Plant Progress

In February of 2023, Tesla applied for a permit to extend Gigafactory Texas with a building to produce cathodes for battery production. The Giga Texas cathode plant will likely contribute to Tesla’s 4680 production plans in Austin. Now the Giga Texas cathode plant has come a long way. The...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave, businesses look to solve staffing woes

Tony Curtis-Wellings, owner of Faraday's Kitchen Store, and his wife, Melissa. Tony says he worries about being able to keep employees with living costs rising and inflation. (Courtesy photo) A group of more than 20 Bee Cave business leaders attended Mayor Kara King’s third roundtable in June to discuss possible...
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Samsung adds land to semiconductor campus in Taylor

Samsung added two parcels of land to its plant site since the company announced it was coming to Taylor last year. (Courtesy Jefferson Carroll) Taylor City Council approved adding two parcels of land at the Samsung Austin Semiconductor plant site in Taylor to its two tax increment reinvestment zones that cover the area July 14.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

'Family is everything' | This teen boy wants to be adopted

LEANDER, Texas — Before they enter the foster care system, some children spend several years with their biological families while others have just a few moments. No matter how long or short that time is, feeling alone can be a traumatic experience for children. Matthew is 13 and said...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Hutto announces move to Stage 2 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas — As drought conditions continue across Central Texas, Hutto is just the latest city to announce a move for water restrictions. On July 15, effective immediately, the City of Hutto announced it would be moving to Stage 2 restrictions. This applies to City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.
HUTTO, TX
Country
South Africa
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Cedar Park, TX USA

I was out walking my dog, Ranger when I found the heart. I was alone at first, but then my mom surprised me by catching up to me once I was at the park. I had planned to walk a shorter route because it was so hot, (Good old 95 degree Taxes weather!) but because my mom is insane she turned me onto our park’s trail. I wouldn’t have found the heart of it hadn’t been for my mom’s unexpected detour! At the trail head she stopped, noticing something hanging on a tree that I had missed. I saw it from the side at first, and the most noticeable thing to me was it’s coloring. It reminded me of a blue jay. She kept walking, but I went over for a closer look. When I realized it was a heart I immediately thought is was adorable, so I carried it for the whole rest of the walk, and all the way home. I love how squishy and soft it is, and I find it very comforting. I love what everyone here is doing!!! I’m so glad I found my quilted heart!
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Doctors warn public of the strain triple-digit heat can have on your heart

AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 shapes up to be one of the hottest summers on record in Austin, doctors are warning the public of the strain triple-digit heat can have on your heart. A new study by Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology says as temperatures spike, so do deaths from heart disease. Temperatures exceeding 100 or even temperatures in the 80s-90s with high humidity can cause a dangerous heat index that can be hard on the heart. But there are ways you can stay safe in these scorching temps.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

City Ends Contract with Operator of Austin's Downtown Homeless Shelter

The City of Austin is cutting ties with Front Steps, the nonprofit that has run the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless since 2004 and has provided other homelessness services since 1997. Multiple sources have confirmed to the Chronicle that the city is begun to identify other groups to take...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

This Weekend on the Town: July 15 - 17

Looking for fun things to do? Look no further than This Weekend on the Town! This week we have yoga in the park, shopping and music for you. Whether you're looking for a fun night out or a quiet night in, make sure to take time to relax. Be safe and enjoy!
SAN MARCOS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The sad demise of one-half of this former San Antonio power couple

Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer. Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He moved to California, where he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

