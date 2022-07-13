NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Becomes Another Big Name Available

Although the 2022 NBA offseason didn’t have a ton of stars hitting the free agency market, there is certainly no shortage of stars that are available for the right price.

Very few players in the league are viewed as untouchable by their franchise. And even if they were, players can always request trades and change that label on their own.

The Brooklyn Nets currently have two stars that are open for a trade as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant reportedly want out. The Utah Jazz are the other team across the NBA looking into getting a fresh start.

Recently, the Jazz moved their All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. At first, the message was the Jazz are looking to re-tool around the All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Now, the Jazz are reportedly open to trading away Mitchell as well, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As expected, the price to trade for Mitchell is steep, per Wojnarowski. Considering the haul they just received for Gobert, they’ll likely look for another significant return for Mitchell to keep them competitive.

Would the Sixers Inquire?

The Philadelphia 76ers would more than likely do their due diligence and look into a possible trade for Mitchell. However, the asking price would be something they either can’t afford or simply won’t want to do.

To match salaries, the Sixers would need to include their veteran forward, Tobias Harris, in the deal. But the Sixers would need more to sweeten the pot.

Utah would likely request Tyrese Maxey to be in any Donovan Mitchell-related deal from Philadelphia, and that might not be something the Sixers are interested in.

After an impressive second season in Philadelphia, Maxey has been described as borderline untouchable in any trades, according to several reports. While there are players out there who the Sixers might change their minds for, Donovan Mitchell might not be in that class right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.