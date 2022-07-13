ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Becomes Another Big Name Available

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6WnK_0geC3vn200

Although the 2022 NBA offseason didn’t have a ton of stars hitting the free agency market, there is certainly no shortage of stars that are available for the right price.

Very few players in the league are viewed as untouchable by their franchise. And even if they were, players can always request trades and change that label on their own.

The Brooklyn Nets currently have two stars that are open for a trade as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant reportedly want out. The Utah Jazz are the other team across the NBA looking into getting a fresh start.

Recently, the Jazz moved their All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. At first, the message was the Jazz are looking to re-tool around the All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Now, the Jazz are reportedly open to trading away Mitchell as well, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As expected, the price to trade for Mitchell is steep, per Wojnarowski. Considering the haul they just received for Gobert, they’ll likely look for another significant return for Mitchell to keep them competitive.

Would the Sixers Inquire?

The Philadelphia 76ers would more than likely do their due diligence and look into a possible trade for Mitchell. However, the asking price would be something they either can’t afford or simply won’t want to do.

To match salaries, the Sixers would need to include their veteran forward, Tobias Harris, in the deal. But the Sixers would need more to sweeten the pot.

Utah would likely request Tyrese Maxey to be in any Donovan Mitchell-related deal from Philadelphia, and that might not be something the Sixers are interested in.

After an impressive second season in Philadelphia, Maxey has been described as borderline untouchable in any trades, according to several reports. While there are players out there who the Sixers might change their minds for, Donovan Mitchell might not be in that class right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Espn#The Philadelphia 76ers#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz baiting Knicks to pay most premium price for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. After the Jazz have reportedly softened their stance — now listening to offers for their three-time All-Star guard — the expectation around the league is that the Knicks will try to put together a package to bring Mitchell home.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy