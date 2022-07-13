ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Bengals to Unveil Second Helmet For 2022 Season

By James Rapien
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will unveil a second helmet in the near future according to Ryan Holmes, who serves as the team's director of corporate partnerships.

“It’s kind of tied to another announcement we’re going to have around a second helmet, so kind of a new helmet tied to our uniforms,” Holmes said via LinkNKY.com. “We launched the uniforms last year. Our fans have been itching for an alternate helmet. The league (NFL) approved that.”

Fans have been clamoring for a white tiger striped helmet for the past year. The NFL changed the rule last summer and now every team is allowed to have an alternate helmet.

That means the Bengals will be allowed to create a white tiger helmet to go with their new white uniforms.

Fans have asked for this change for years and not because they don't like the Bengals' current helmets. Most believe a white helmet with black stripes would look on Joe Burrow and the rest of the team, especially with their all white uniforms.

