14 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Running Backs Preview
By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
3 days ago
Can’t pass the ball as effectively? Then perhaps the Packers should lean on their top running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Jones is a legit No. 1 running back. So is AJ Dillon. With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the running backs.
Packers Running Backs Depth Chart
Aaron Jones failed to record his third consecutive season of 1,000 rushing yards but did top 1,000 total yards again. He rushed for 799 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns and added 52 receptions for 391 yards (7.5 average) and six touchdowns. Notably, he went from 5.5 yards per rush and 5.9 yards per touch in 2020 to 4.7 yards per rush and 5.3 yards per touch in 2021, but he ranked sixth among backs in receptions and second in receiving touchdowns.
AJ Dillon led the Packers with 803 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Where he was a surprise standout was finishing fourth on the team with 34 receptions, which he turned into 313 yards (9.2 average) and two touchdowns. He ranked No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ success rate , a metric that matches Green Bay’s grading system.
Patrick Taylor had a disappointing training camp and opened the season on the practice squad. But, when he got his chance late in the season, he delivered. In the finale against Detroit, Taylor rushed 11 times for 53 yards (4.8 average). In a total of 23 carries spread over four appearances, he forced six missed tackles and averaged 3.0 yards after contact.
Kylin Hill , a seventh-round rookie, beat out Taylor to be the No. 3 running back. He carried 10 times for 24 yards (2.4 average; long of 8) and caught one pass for 5 yards. He didn’t break any tackles and averaged 1.9 yards after contact. To get the ball in his hands, he was given a shot on kickoff returns. He averaged 19.9 yards and suffered a torn ACL.
B.J. Baylor is an undrafted rookie from Oregon State. Buried on the depth chart for most of his career, he burst onto the scene as a fifth-year senior with a Pac-12-leading 1,337 yards (5.9 average) and 13 touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, of the 72 backs with at least 150 carries last season, Baylor was 53rd with 0.65 yards per pass route but 27th with 3.48 yards after contact per carry.
Tyler Goodson is an undrafted rookie from Iowa. A key player all three seasons, he rushed for 2,551 yards and caught 70 passes for an additional 565 yards. According to PFF, of the 72 backs with 150-plus carries last season, Goodson ranked 12th with 1.30 yards per pass route but 70th with 2.35 yards after contact on runs. Three of his nine 100-yard rushing games came against Nebraska.
Countdown to Packers Training Camp
Get ready for July 27, the first practice of training camp, with this unique series of features.
